Jakub Mensik will return to the ASB Classic in 2026. Photo / Photosport

One of tennis’ most promising and exciting men’s players has confirmed he will return to the ASB Classic in 2026, in a massive coup for the tournament.

Jakub Mensik, the youngest player in the world’s top 20, will return, aiming to improve on his run to the quarter-finals earlier this year, where the Czech dispatched Spanish ace Pablo Carreño Busta and the pre-tournament favourite, American Ben Shelton.

That form served as a catalyst for a breakout 2025 season for the 20-year-old, Mensik going on to claim his first ATP Masters 1000 title when he won the Miami Open, beating Novak Djokovic in the final.

He arrived in Auckland back in January ranked 48th in the world and currently sits at a career-high 16th.