One of tennis’ most promising and exciting men’s players has confirmed he will return to the ASB Classic in 2026, in a massive coup for the tournament.
Jakub Mensik, the youngest player in the world’s top 20, will return, aiming to improve on his run to the quarter-finals earlier thisyear, where the Czech dispatched Spanish ace Pablo Carreño Busta and the pre-tournament favourite, American Ben Shelton.
That form served as a catalyst for a breakout 2025 season for the 20-year-old, Mensik going on to claim his first ATP Masters 1000 title when he won the Miami Open, beating Novak Djokovic in the final.
He arrived in Auckland back in January ranked 48th in the world and currently sits at a career-high 16th.
ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin described Mensik as somebody who has “genuine star quality”.
“Jakub is a young player of enormous ability. He has size and an impressive game with a powerful serve and brilliant backhand,” Lamperin said.
“Jakub is one of a handful of young players with genuine star quality and we are thrilled that he is returning to Auckland. In Jakub, Kiwi fans have the chance to see one of the world’s most impressive young players, who seems destined to reach the top in our sport.”
Mensik joins defending men’s champion Gael Monfils as the confirmed male players for 2026, while New Zealand’s Lulu Sun, promising American Iva Jovic and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will feature in the women’s draw.
More big names are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
The women’s tournament will run from January 5-11, with the men’s taking place from January 12-17.
