Tennis: Rafael Nadal sounds off on Novak Djokovic being denied entry into Australia ahead of Australian Open

Speaking in a press conference, PM Morrison revealed there had never been an exemption in place and Djokovic’s evidence for a medical exemption was “insufficient”. Video / Pool

Rafael Nadal has shared no sympathy for the situation Novak Djokovic has found himself in, noting there are consequences for every decision.

Djokovic, the reigning world No. 1 and three-time defending Australian Open champion, was denied entry into Australia on Thursday and had his visa cancelled because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to Covid-19 vaccination rules.

Nadal, who has consistently backed the science of vaccines during the pandemic, addressed the situation after a straight sets win at an ATP tournament in Melbourne on Thursday.

The current world No. 6 and one-time Australian Open champion said he could not give a solid opinion on the whole situation because he did not have all the facts, however one thing was clear to him.

"The only for me clear thing is if you are vaccinated you can play in the Australian Open and everywhere," Nadal told media. "The world, in my opinion, has been suffering enough to not follow the rules.

"From my point of view, the only thing that I can say is I believe in what the people who know about medicine say, and if the people say that we need to get vaccinated, we need to get the vaccine. That's my point of view.

"I went through the Covid. I have been vaccinated twice. If you do this, you don't have any problem to play here. That's the clear thing, the rest of the things I don't want to have or to give to you an opinion (about something) that I don't have the whole information (for)."

Novak Djokovic has won the last three men's singles titles at the Australian Open. Photo: Icon Sportswire/Photosport

Djokovic has spoken out against vaccines in the past and has refused to disclose whether he has received any vaccinations against the coronavirus.

With players in Melbourne needing to be vaccinated, Djokovic attempted to get a medical exemption Victoria state government in order to attend the first Grand Slam of the year, and posted on social media earlier in the week stating he had been granted one.

However, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Djokovic did not have a valid medial exemption, and was denied entry into the country.

While he plans to fight the decision in court, it looks likely that the Serbian will miss the opportunity to try and claim his fourth-straight title in Melbourne.

"I think if he wanted to, he would be playing here in Australia without problem," Nadal said.

"He went through another - he made his own decisions and everybody is free to make their own decisions, but then there are some consequences.

"Of course I don't like the situation that is happening. In some way I feel sorry for him, but at the same time, he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago, so he made his own decisions."