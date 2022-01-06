Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Return serve for Novak Djokovic

3 minutes to read
Serbia's Novak Djokovic was held under police guard at Melbourne Airport while his application for entry was considered, and then rejected. Photo / AP

Serbia's Novak Djokovic was held under police guard at Melbourne Airport while his application for entry was considered, and then rejected. Photo / AP

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL:

Why give border exemptions to people who can electronically mash music or cleanly strike a tennis ball?

The theory goes there are thousands of people sitting on fat wallets. Releasing these dollars into the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.