Editorial: Return serve for Novak Djokovic

Serbia's Novak Djokovic was held under police guard at Melbourne Airport while his application for entry was considered, and then rejected. Photo / AP

EDITORIAL:

Why give border exemptions to people who can electronically mash music or cleanly strike a tennis ball?

The theory goes there are thousands of people sitting on fat wallets. Releasing these dollars into the economy will stabilise jobs and businesses. Economists and politicians believe these purses will be more readily prised open by international drawcards.

In New Zealand, we describe these cases as being able to "work with significant wider benefit to the national or regional economy". Hence, the likes of Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open and an English disc-jockey who goes by the moniker of Dimension at New Zealand's Rhythm and Alps.

During a global pandemic, exemptions have extra nuances. What risk are these drawcards to public health? And what do these exemptions say about a country's values?

In the case of Dimension, or Robert Etheridge as his mother might know him, health risks seemed minimal. He was verified as double-vaccinated and appeared to understand the rules.

Sadly, the music-mixer was enticed by Auckland's attractions out of his self-isolation before receiving a fourth all-clear and had already been widely fraternising when the positive Omicron result came back.

Public outrage was understandable but probably overstated. How many others have cut corners on the strict letter of entry and got away with it? Calls for prosecution overlooked the fact that, while he had failed to comply with a public health order, he was utterly contrite and fully co-operated with officials. Punting him into the court system would likely have a chilling effect on attracting more of the kind of people who prise open money-clips.

Contrary to some claims, these drawcard exemptions do not "take the places" of desperate New Zealanders trying to return on compassionate grounds. The 564 entertainers and arts exemptions during the last 18 months are in their own category and are a fraction of the 139,000 who landed in the 12 months to August 2021.

Australia has grappled with similar issues over the number-one ranked Serbian tennis drawcard. His inclusion at the Melbourne tournament would put posteriors on seats with leaner wallets as cushions.

Djokovic however, presents another picture with regards to public health risks and the values of a host nation. The nine-time Australian Open winner has said that he opposes vaccination, and that he wouldn't want to be forced to take a vaccine in order to compete.

After claiming to have medical exemptions signed by two professional panels, Djokovic flew to Australia to join the Open. It appears the Australian Border Force bounced him on arrival, refusing his claim that previous infection was enough for a medical exemption.

In blocking Djokovic, the Australian authorities fulfilled the two key concerns officials should be prioritising at the very time a pandemic is hammering at their nation.

His anti-vax views remain a risk to public health and are potentially damaging to the credibility of the vaccination effort. Throwing open doors to this exceptional tennis player would have sent the message the country values a money spinner over such harms.