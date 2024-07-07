Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Horse racing: Taranaki visitor Liquid Les too slippery for his Te Rapa rivals

By Kevin Robertson
3 mins to read
Liquid Les (brown silks) clings on to defeat Electric Time at Te Rapa on Saturday. Photo / Kenton Wright / Race Images

Liquid Les (brown silks) clings on to defeat Electric Time at Te Rapa on Saturday. Photo / Kenton Wright / Race Images

Rugged Taranaki visitor Liquid Les showed just what he is capable of when given a clear run in front as he led all the way to capture the John F Grylls Memorial Classic (1400m) at Te Rapa on Saturday.

The 7-year-old son of Echoes Of Heaven relishes wet tracks and had been given two runs to fit himself for Saturday’s challenge by trainer and part-owner Craig Williamson.

Sent straight to the lead by rider Matt Cameron, Liquid Les set up a steady gallop before slipping a length clear rounding the home bend.

Immediately tackled by the well-fancied Electric Time, Liquid Les responded to vigorous riding from Cameron in the closing stages to cling to a narrow lead and claim the victory by a short head at the winning post.

It was an exciting win for Williamson, who owns the horse in partnership with wife Sue, as he is the only horse that he currently races as he juggles training with ownership of the popular Oscars Kiwi Cafe in Inglewood.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I am lost for words,” Williamson said.

“To win a race like this is the ultimate thrill for a little trainer.

“He is a nice horse who just needs to be ridden right and Matt did a great job today.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“He is lightly raced for his age and has a good deal of ability, but he has really tested us at times as he is a big boy and needs plenty of maintenance at times.”

Williamson is currently also developing a Darci Brahma filly but admits that Liquid Les is a dream come true for his family.

“We have had him since he was a weanling as we purchased him off gavelhouse.com for just $900,” he said.

“Winning races with a horse like this is what you dream about and because we have to juggle training the horse with our business it can be long hours and tough work but today makes up for all that.

“My staff have already been in touch to congratulate us and find out where the party will be and I’m sure the Inglewood locals will be wanting to know as well.”

Out of the O’Reilly mare O’Reilly’s Secret, Liquid Les comes from an extended family that includes multiple Australian Group One winner Bounty Hawk.

He has now won four of his 20 starts with more to come as he thrives on the deep winter tracks on offer over the next few months. - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk


Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport