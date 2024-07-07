Liquid Les (brown silks) clings on to defeat Electric Time at Te Rapa on Saturday. Photo / Kenton Wright / Race Images

Rugged Taranaki visitor Liquid Les showed just what he is capable of when given a clear run in front as he led all the way to capture the John F Grylls Memorial Classic (1400m) at Te Rapa on Saturday.

The 7-year-old son of Echoes Of Heaven relishes wet tracks and had been given two runs to fit himself for Saturday’s challenge by trainer and part-owner Craig Williamson.

Sent straight to the lead by rider Matt Cameron, Liquid Les set up a steady gallop before slipping a length clear rounding the home bend.

Immediately tackled by the well-fancied Electric Time, Liquid Les responded to vigorous riding from Cameron in the closing stages to cling to a narrow lead and claim the victory by a short head at the winning post.

It was an exciting win for Williamson, who owns the horse in partnership with wife Sue, as he is the only horse that he currently races as he juggles training with ownership of the popular Oscars Kiwi Cafe in Inglewood.