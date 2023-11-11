Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Super Rugby squads 2024: Can a draft balance competition and excitement?

By
5 mins to read
Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

Take a good look at the Super Rugby squads announced this week and then start thinking about whether it will soon be time to apply a draft in the premier rugby competition

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport