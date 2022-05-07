The Waratahs beat Moana Pacifika 26-20 at Mt Smart Stadium. Video / Sky Sport

Waratahs 26

Moana Pasifika 20

After a win over the Crusaders in Sydney a week ago, the Waratahs have backed up against Moana Pasifika to claim their first win in New Zealand since 2015.

Despite a fast start from the hosts seeing them go up 17-0, the Waratahs fought back to claim a 26-20 win at Mt Smart Stadium.

The hosts started the night on the back foot, with penalties welcoming the Waratahs deep into their territory. It's been an area of concern all season for Moana Pasifika, and it looked as though it would immediately cost them when the Waratahs kicked for the corner to set up an attacking lineout.

With the Waratahs having one of the competition's best lineout drives and Moana Pasifika having struggled to defend it, the visitors backed themselves to open the scoring quickly. Instead, the hosts were up to the task and drove them over the sideline.

Getting a big stop early seemed to settle things down for Moana Pasifika, as they began to show plenty on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they were attacking everything at the breakdown and secured several turnovers as they were quick to the contest.

From that, they were able to launch their attack, bashing away at the Waratahs defence and able to apply more pressure as the visitors conceded a number of penalties. After first-five Christian Leali'ifano kicked a penalty for the first points of the game, loosehead prop Abraham Pole extended the lead from close range soon after.

Moana Pasifika were finding plenty of space on attack – even when they were looking to kick clear, they were coming under little pressure early. They took advantage of being allowed to wind up with ball in hand and continued to test the Waratahs.

Once they got inside the Waratahs 22, they played a bash-and-crash style of one-off-the-ruck attack, before barnstorming centre Levi Aumua charged through. It was an impressive 20 minutes from the hosts, but the Waratahs soon clawed their way back into the contest.

Changing tactics and applying a more free-running brand of rugby, the Waratahs began to make headway in the Moana Pasifika defence. With tries to impressive centre Izaia Perese and hooker Dave Porecki, the Waratahs trailed by just three points at the break.

The gap was slightly extended soon after the restart through Leali'ifano who, in converting a penalty goal, became the seventh player to score 1000 Super Rugby points.

Moana Pasifika went back to what worked for them early in the first half, but there were some lethargic bodies on the pitch by 50 minutes as the physical game began to take its toll.

Things swung drastically in the Waratahs favour when Tima Fainga'anuku saw a yellow card for a spear tackle. In 10 minutes with a numbers advantage, the Waratahs scored twice – with their wingers Mark Nawaqanitawase and Dylan Pietsch crossing out wide to edge the visitors in front.

Moana Pasifika had some opportunities to hit back late, but were unable to execute. A late charge inside the final five minutes, 10 metres from the Waratahs line, eventually saw the ball go to ground and brought the curtain down for Moana Pasifika, as the Waratahs worked the clock to close out the win.

Waratahs 26 (Izaia Perese, Dave Porecki, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Dylan Pietsch tries; Tane Edmed 2 cons, Ben Donaldson con)

Moana Pasifika 20 (Abraham Pole, Levi Aumua tries; Christian Leali'ifano 2 cons, 2 pens)

HT: 14-17