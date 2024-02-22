Moana Pasifika performing a traditional dance before facing Fijian Drua in Suva, Fiji. Photo / Getty Images

As the countdown to the kickoff for Super Rugby Pacific 2024 on February 23 gathers momentum, the Herald has examined the talking points for each team ahead of their new campaign. Today, we look at Moana Pasifika.

Why Moana Pasifika fans should be optimistic

It can be tough to find bright lights for a side that has bagged just three wins in two seasons. But pencil in Star Wars Day, May the Fourth, when Moana Pasifika host the first-ever Super Rugby Pacific game to be played in the Kingdom of Tonga.

Seeing what the home crowds meant to the Fijian Drua last year, it’s easy to imagine the Force (the Jedi one, not the Western one) will be with Moana when the Highlanders arrive in the hot sun.

Why Moana Pasifika fans should be worried

That record - three wins from too-many games - illustrates how tough the path is for this start-up side.

As ever, Moana often miss out on the chance to sign top players, instead pulling together a squad from men with mixed professional experience and those unwanted by other sides.

When someone does shine, greener pastures appeal and busy player agents come knocking. Levi Aumua was Moana’s brightest star in their opening two seasons - this year he’ll be running about in a Crusaders kit, advancing his case for All Blacks selection.

They also lost winger Timoci Tavatavanawai, whose efforts with Tasman last year saw him on the shortlist for the Duane Monkley Medal (NPC Player of the Year) at last year’s New Zealand Rugby Awards, to the Highlanders.

This year’s squad has 19 new players and a new coaching panel. The gulf in class shows over a long campaign.

Who’s on board?

Some of those 19 bring valuable experience to the playing staff.

Julian Savea arrives minus the pace that made him such a threat on the left wing. By all accounts, he was unhappy with how things finished up in the capital. But with the Bus running a regular service in the Moana midfield, he’ll likely bag the outright Super Rugby try-scoring record - he’s presently tied on 60 with ex-Waratah Israel Folau.

Hurricanes winger Julian Savea has relocated to Moana Pasifika. Photo / Photosport

Whatever Moana lack, it’s not powerful runners. Savea joins Tima Fainga’anuku, Tomasi Alosio and Anzelo Tuitavuki. There’ll be plenty of boomfah.

Ex-Blues prop James Lay walks straight into the captaincy.

Who’s in charge?

The coaching box has an interesting look about it, after inaugural gaffer Aaron Mauger stepped down following two seasons in charge.

Fa’alogo Tana Umaga’s credentials are renowned and his mana with Pasifika is a given. But his time coaching at the Blues coincided with one of the side’s many dry spells for talent and results.

Putting out the cones at training, the great All Black will have former Wales captain and assistant coach Stephen Jones. The ex-Lions No 10 was a smart player and managed Wales’ attacking plans in the ill-starred reign of Wayne Pivac from 2019 to 2022.

Tom Coventry rounds out the group, bringing three Super Rugby titles (from his time at the Chiefs and the Blues) to the conversation. This record means Coventry is currently the winningest coach among all New Zealand Super teams.

Umaga has said they’re targeting a top-eight finish.

Tom Coventry has been named as an assistant coach to new Moana Pasifika head coach Fa'alogo Tana Umaga. Photo / Photosport

The awkward comparison

The Fijian Drua were launched at the same time and have shone. They finished seventh on the table last year with six wins and eight losses. Most notably, they beat the champions, the Crusaders.

The two Pacific sides meet in round two in that renowned home of Pacific rugby, the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. Someone has missed a trick not setting this up as a double-header with the Blues-Crusaders derby in Auckland.

Home truths

While the Fijian Drua got to shine while playing in front of feverish crowds in Fiji, Moana are based in Auckland. There’s a massive Pacific Island community here, but sporting loyalties are hoovered up by the Blues and the rising Warriors and then hosed down by the hassle of getting to grounds in the city.

This season, Moana have relocated their base from Mt Smart to north over the Harbour Bridge at Albany Stadium. They’d be a gruntier prospect for visiting sides if they’d based themselves another 2877km north in Apia or 1988km away in Tonga’s Teufaiva Sport Stadium.

The 2024 campaign sees them play home matches in six different venues. Moana bosses describe it as “an endeavour to become more accessible to their loyal supporters”. Fans will be left wondering which bus to catch to see the Bus. If empty seats at Mt Smart were a problem last year, empty seats in five other venues seems an odd solution.

