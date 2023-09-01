Julian Savea has played 151 games for the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

Julian “The Bus” Savea and the Hurricanes appear to now be driving in separate lanes.

In an Instagram post, the 151 Super Rugby-capped winger said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to represent this club and my home team over the past 11 years and I’m grateful for the brotherhood I formed over the years, the memories I have made, the knowledge I have learnt and milestones I’ve achieved at the Hurricanes.

“Not the departure I had planned or hoped for but that’s rugby for you and sometimes it’s brutal.”

It raises questions as to the reason for the parting of ways. It’s unclear whether the Hurricanes deemed him surplus to requirements, having Kini Naholo, Joshua Moorsby, Dan Sinkinson and Salesi Rayasi in the outside back stocks.

Savea first joined the Hurricanes in 2010, scoring eight tries during his breakout season and was touted as the next Jonah Lomu.

After eight seasons with the franchise, he left for French side Toulon, where he scored 10 tries in the 2019/20 Top 14 campaign.

He then returned to the Hurricanes in 2020 for Super Rugby Aotearoa, but was unable to recapture the devastating form that had earned him those Jonah Lomu comparisons.

Savea was first named in the All Blacks in 2012, scoring a hat-trick on debut against Ireland – the first All Black to score three tries against Ireland in one match.

Across his international career, Savea was one of the most prolific try-scorers in rugby history, tied in second for the All Blacks with 46, alongside Christian Cullen and Joe Rokocoko.

Nominated for World Rugby’s Player of the Year award in 2014 – which was ultimately won by teammate Brodie Retallick – he was then named in the All Blacks’ 2015 Rugby World Cup-winning side, scoring eight tries to equal the tournament record.

He was again nominated for Player of the Year in 2015, this time beaten by Dan Carter, but picked up Try of the Year for his wrecking-ball effort against France at the World Cup.

Savea scored three tries in 11 matches in this year’s Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Hurricanes have been asked for comment.