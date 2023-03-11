Super Rugby Pacfic: Fijian Drua stun Crusaders in historic upset

Fijian Drua players form a huddle. Photo / Getty Images.

Fijian Drua 25

Crusaders 24

In the third game of their second season in Super Rugby Pacific, the Fijian Drua have claimed one of the biggest upsets in Super Rugby history.

In a sweaty, thrilling, error-ridden spectacle played in near 30-degree temperature in Lautoka Fiji, the Drua created one of rugby’s most magical moments with a last-minute 25-24 win over the Crusaders.

The capacity crowd of 13,000 at Churchill Park played their part, creating an electric atmosphere that clearly energised the homeside, while the visitors struggled with the heat and simple hand-eye coordination.

But the Drua were well worth their win, in a match that ebbed and flowed and produced a grandstand finish.

After trailing 12-5 at halftime, the Drua produced a dominant second half to lead by 10 points with 10 minutes to go. But two late Crusaders tries to Sevu Reece and Ioane Moananu gave the Crusaders a two-point lead with two minutes left.

But when Crusaders replacement Noah Hotham knocked on the re-start, it gifted the Drua one last chance.

They earned a penalty advantage with the subsequent next phase and when the attempted drop goal went wide, it was a kick from Kemu Valentini, on debut, with his first kick of the match to win it.

And as he slotted it straight down the middle it created a memory Fijian rugby will never forget.

The Crusaders made eight changes to the side that beat the Highlanders last weekend, and coach Scott Robertson will likely regret leaving Richie Mo’unga to watch from the stands instead of injecting a much-needed spark on the field.

But the Drua deserved their win, and the scoreline could have been a lot bigger if not for a number of unforced errors close to the Crusaders try line.






