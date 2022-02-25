The Crusaders took down the Highlanders 34-19. Video / Sky Sport

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's Super Rugby debut will, naturally, garner most attention but with the Hurricanes as first-up opponents, another notable offseason recruit is preparing to encounter far more personal connections in Dunedin on Saturday night.

Just as Beauden Barrett experienced a somewhat hostile reception – Dane Coles giving him a head rub after beating him to score in the corner and a shove in the back on another occasion – when facing his former Hurricanes teammates for the first time at Eden Park two years ago, Ricky Riccitelli is ready to embrace similar stirring as the Blues open their campaign.

Riccitelli, dubbed the White Rhino for his ball carrying ability, has joined the Blues on a two-year deal after six seasons with the Hurricanes.

Ricky Riccitelli playing for the Hurricanes last year. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Stuck behind All Blacks hookers Coles and Asafo Aumua in the capital the 27-year-old, who was called into the national squad as injury cover in 2018, wanted more than largely holding tackle bags.

"I felt I was at a stage in my career where I wanted to play more than train," Riccitelli said after being named to make his Blues debut off the bench. "It was really tough leaving a lot of the Hurricanes boys but I've got a couple of mates at the Blues and another opportunity felt like the spark I needed.

"I loved every year at the Hurricanes but they've got awesome stocks there. It was nothing personal. We left on good terms and they understood. I was signed there for this year so I had to negotiate an early release but it was a seamless process and I'm enjoying my time at the Blues where I can learn more."

With Coles yet to feature for the Hurricanes this year Riccitelli won't confront their chief protagonist but he still expects plenty of antics to ensue.

"I'm really looking forward to it. I know it's going to offer a lot more edge than facing the other teams with the niggle off the ball and all that. To be fair I like that sort of stuff – I try not to get in the red too much, just embrace it and it gets me up.

"It's a pretty personal game for me but I'll love the occasion and enjoy it. If they didn't give me a bit of banter on the field I would be questioning them after the game so I'm expecting it."

Riccitelli will compete with Kurt Eklund and promising 20-year-old hooker Soane Vikena for the starting role at the Blues. His transition to Auckland has been made easier by the presence of Taranaki trio Barrett, Stephen Perofeta and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and slotting in a flat with fellow Blues forwards Tom Robinson and Sam Darry.

With all eyes on Tuivasa-Sheck's debut, Riccitelli is the forgotten man who could make a telling impression this season.

"It was quite nice having Roger sign in the same year because it takes a lot of the pressure off me with all the attention drawn to him, so it's been good to fly under the radar which is not the worst when you're changing teams.

"It's nice to have class acts around you so I'm just trying to lead with actions and nail my role.

"I've really enjoyed the structures Leon [MacDonald] and Dan [Halangahu] have put in place. We've got a game plan that allows the athletes in this team to play so I'm looking forward to earning the jersey and backing my instincts."