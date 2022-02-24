Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Phil Gifford: Remembering the endlessly positive Va'aiga Tuigamala,

3 minutes to read
Va'aiga Tuigamala at a tribute to former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry in 2012. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Va'aiga Tuigamala at a tribute to former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry in 2012. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Phil Gifford
By
Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and broadcaster.

To meet Va'aiga Tuigamala was basically to love him.

He was just 16 when he and his best mate Apollo Perelini, who would play for Manu Samoa at the 1991 World Cup and then have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.