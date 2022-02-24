Referee Brendon Pickerill makes a call during the round one Super Rugby Pacific match between the Crusaders and the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Newstalk ZB's lead rugby commentator Elliott Smith analyses the latest talking points in the rugby world.

OPINION:

A question...

The Television Match Official (TMO) being heavily involved again over the opening weekend of Super Rugby Pacific prompts a question: do we want every decision to be correct, or would we rather be entertained? Ask the coaches and players and they will want decisions to be correct as their livelihoods depend on it, the referees would also respond in kind but deliberations, discussions and debate by referees talking over television replays rarely makes for a compelling broadcast product. Rugby is in a fight for attention not just against other sporting codes, but also Netflix, Disney and Neon every time it kicks off. Fans want to see highlight-reel moments first and foremost. That's not to say we should settle for incorrect decisions, but there is a balance and games with a runtime of two hours only turns fans off.

A suggestion...

A match riddled with incorrect decisions is good for no-one, but if I ran World Rugby I'd further depower the role of the TMO and put more responsibility in the power of the on-field referees. The TMO should intervene in serious foul-play situations, but in try-scoring scenarios the referee's whistle would be final. They can refer to the booth if they spot something they're unsure about in the lead-up but as soon as they blow the whistle, that decision stands, for better or worse. Under such a scheme, Ardie Savea's try against the Crusaders on Saturday would have been allowed. If the man with the eyes on the park and his assistant referees haven't spotted it, it's likely to be immaterial to the try. That would speed up the game – one of the key priorities for officials this year.

Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes makes a break during the round one Super Rugby Pacific match between the Crusaders and the Hurricanes. Photo / Getty Images.

An observation...

One of the highlights of Super Rugby's round one was how quickly the All Blacks, even playing limited gametime, got back up to speed. Will Jordan and Jordie Barrett were superb for the Crusaders and Hurricanes, Ardie Savea looked dangerous every time he got the ball in his mitts and Brodie Retallick appeared energised for his first Chiefs game in two-and-a-half years. A tough end to the All Blacks' season last year might well have motivated the strong starts to the season as frustration no doubt lingered over MIQ and summer. One round does not a season make, but it was encouraging.

A prediction...

It will be hard not to make the comparison between this weekend's Six Nations matches and our own Super Rugby games played behind closed doors at the country's best rugby venue in Dunedin. England versus Wales at Twickenham is always one of the game's great occasions and Scotland will fancy themselves at a full Murrayfield against the unbeaten French. Four of the six games at this year's Six Nations have been must-watch viewing even in the early hours of a Sunday morning. The one blight on the Six Nations is Italy. Unfortunately, every game they're in is points-difference padding for the other sides. Almost every competition around the world has a whipping boy, but Italy have barely fired a shot in seven years and are a hard watch on early morning eyes.

An explanation...

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's debut will no doubt create the headlines on Saturday night and with good reason, but Caleb Clarke's return this season will be just as interesting.

Caleb Clarke, (L) and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck pose during the Blues Super Rugby 2022 headshots session at Blues HQ on January 05, 2022. Photo / Getty Images.

After a stunning 2020, not much went right for Clarke in 2021 – injuries during Super Rugby, missing selection for the Olympic sevens squad and then lockdown curtailing any hope he might have had of making the end-of-year All Blacks tour squad. Clarke looks leaner than he has been and has been helping Tuivasa-Sheck to adjust to the 15-man game. His punch and power were sorely missed last year at an All Blacks level.