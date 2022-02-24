George Bower and Leicester Fainga'anuku of the Crusaders pose for a photo after winning the round one Super Rugby Pacific match. Photo / Getty Images.

George Bower and Leicester Fainga'anuku of the Crusaders pose for a photo after winning the round one Super Rugby Pacific match. Photo / Getty Images.

Super Rugby Pacific is only entering week two but this year has already been a rollercoaster of emotions for Crusaders winger Leicester Fainga'anuku.

The Tongan-born 22-year-old reported for preseason duty last month fresh off his best season to date only to learn of a devastating eruption which caused widespread destruction in his country of birth.

Fainga'anuku's family is from the islands of 'Eua and Ha'apai where 15-metre waves struck the coast.

"When I heard the news I was straight hoping and praying that not only my family was alright but just everyone over there was okay. It was nerve wracking, not being able to contact people I know for a few days it did get you on the edge a bit trying to figure out what's actually happened," Fainga'anuku said.

"Eventually we managed to get hold of our family and they're doing alright considering. We've been getting groceries and essentials they need sent over. The spirit of the Tongan community has come together."

The rugby community has come together too, launching a 'Tries for Tonga initiative' which sees $500 for every try donated to the Red Cross Pacific Tsunami Appeal.

Fainga'anuku's already contributed $1500 after a sublime hat-trick in the Crusaders' season-opening win over the Hurricanes in Dunedin.

"The opportunity to donate to the cause really means a lot. The greatest part of my job is being able to put smiles on people's faces whether it's here in New Zealand, in Tonga or around the world.

"I've got a lot of family in Tonga who watch the games and I always get told by my parents that the village is always talking about me, so for me when I get the opportunity to go out and be able to do what I love for the people it's a real pleasure, it's my why," Fainga'anuku said.

Opportunities to crack the Crusaders team can be scarce, particularly in the backline with seven All Blacks in the mix.

Leicester Fainga'anuku. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Fainga'anuku's bided his time since he was signed to the full squad as a 19-year old for the 2019 season, and it was through injuries in the midfield last year he became one of Scott Robertson's most consistent performers. His blockbusting display on the wing last week has seen him keep his place to play the Highlanders tomorrow night in Dunedin, with All Black George Bridge dropping back to the bench for another test performer in Sevu Reece.

Fainga'anuku would walk into most Super Rugby sides and avoid the Crusaders logjam, but having put pen to paper last year for a further two seasons there isn't anywhere else he wants to be.

"Coming into this environment from day one my mindset has been to be a sponge, always learning. I picture myself as a silent assassin where I do all my work in the shadows behind great masters. Like with Dave [Havili] he's been by my side since school, I've been learning the detail of his game for so long and that's just one player.

"I feel like every year I'm growing as a player. I'm open to learning and to learn you've got to be pressured to really execute and re-cement those lessons into you.

"It's almost like if you can get a starting spot at the Crusaders, you're likely to be an All Black. That's just the reality of it just because it's such a competitive team and the nature of the players they bring in and grow."

So will Fainga'anuku be the next off the Crusaders conveyer belt for higher honours?

"I'm always looking for the next thing to tick off the bucket list and that's obviously one of mine on there. Being in this environment at the Crusaders is really pushing me to the limit. I know it's a big opportunity but it's not something I fear [or] something I step away from, it's something I want to go towards and try and challenge myself."