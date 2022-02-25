Ardie Savea impressed in his return to Super Rugby last weekend. Photo / Photosport

Jason Holland has identified Super Rugby's magic number.

The Hurricanes coach has it set at 30; if you're scoring 30 points, there's a good chance you'll win.

It's a fair target. In the opening round of Super Rugby Pacific last weekend, only three teams hit the 30-point threshold. One of those three were the Hurricanes; unfortunately for them, another was their opposition in the Crusaders, who claimed a 42-32 win in Dunedin.

While both sides had impressive moments in the match, a fast start from the Crusaders gave them the breathing space they needed against the Hurricanes fightback.

Reflecting on the game ahead of this weekend's clash with the Blues, Holland noted while the 30-point rule might prove true in most cases, putting the points on the board was just one half of the job.

"I have this 30-point thing in my head around you need to score 30 points to win a game of Super footy. Obviously, we got there, but our D, we leaked a few tries," he reflected. "There was a period against the Crusaders where we leaked three tries that we didn't feel like we made the Crusaders work too hard for.

"We've put a bit of time into that, we need to defend the set piece obviously, around the lineout drive. Attack-wise, we were happy, but a little bit unhappy around our last little bits with finishing off opportunities.

"But all the simple things we did well, we've got to build on those and shore up."

The Hurricanes will meet the Blues with the benefit of a week's footy under their belts after the Blues' opening round match with Moana Pasifika was postponed.

However, Holland has he has no problems with altering his squad if players aren't performing as well as he knows they're capable of, with seven changes to the starting XV. While Julian Savea (wing to second five-eighth) and Wes Goosen (left wing to right wing) see a positional change, three others (Peter Umaga-Jensen, Ruben Love and Devan Flanders) have all been bumped back to the bench. The other two changes see openside flanker Du'Plessis Kirifi and centre Billy Proctor ruled out due to injury.

"I don't have a mindset that we've rotated this week," Holland explained. "We've got guys who have trained really well and there was nothing in the decisions around the Crusaders week, so they deserve their opportunity.

"I like the idea that if you don't 100 per cent nail your opportunity, then you might be under the pump, and that's the case in a lot of spaces – guys went OK without going really well and saying you have to pick me. It's a great competition to have in our squad and I've got every confidence in the boys putting on the 1 to 15 and the 16 to 23."

There will be plenty of attention on the fixture not just for the action on the pitch, but with the Blues confirming former NRL superstar Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will start in the No 12 jersey.

There is plenty of interest both locally and abroad as to how comfortably Tuivasa-Sheck makes the jump from the 13-man code, having not played rugby competitively since his schoolboy days.

But while the intrigue in the match will be higher, particularly among casual fans of the competition, Holland said he hadn't spoken to his team about taking the opportunity to steal the spotlight.

"I don't know if I'm too old school, but I tend to want the boys just to focus on their jobs and not worry too much on outside influences," he said.

"I'm sure there will be a lot of interest there with Rog playing; we know what a special talent he is. We're aware he's going to be there, we're aware he's going to be pretty special with the ball in his hands, but we want to do our simple things well to put him under pressure."

Blues v Hurricanes

Saturday, 7:05pm, Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Caleb Clarke, Harry Plummer, Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Adrian Choat, Tom Robinson (c), Luke Romano, Josh Goodhue, Nepo Laulala, Kurt Eklund, Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tuungafasi, Marcel Renata, Sam Darry, Anton Segner, Sam Nock, Stephen Perofeta, Tanielu Tele'a.

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Wes Goosen, Bailyn Sullivan, Julian Savea, Salesi Rayasi, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Jamie Booth, Ardie Savea (c), Blake Gibson, Reed Prinsep, Justin Sangster, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua, Pouri Rakete-Stones.

Reserves: Jacob Devery, Xavier Numia, Ben May, Devan Flanders, Brayden Iose, Richard Judd, Ruben Love, Peter Umaga-Jensen.