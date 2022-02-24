Roger Tuivasa-Sheck during a Blues Super Rugby training session at Blues HQ on January 18, 2022. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

It speaks volumes of the Blues' depth that they will cap four franchise debutants, be without three headline All Blacks and, yet, roll out a compelling side for their belated start to the season against the Hurricanes in Dunedin on Saturday night.

While most interest focuses on Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's debut at second five-eighth, news of Akira Ioane fracturing his ankle in training this week is a setback. The All Blacks flanker is in a cast, and Blues forwards coach Tom Coventry indicated he would be sidelined for the immediate future.

"It's going to be a little while before we can get him back on the grass," Coventry said. "We're not quite sure what that's going to look like but it will be a couple of weeks at least."

Newly-installed Blues captain Dalton Papalii has also been ruled out as a precaution after suffering a glancing head knock in training, which promotes Tom Robinson to lead the team.

Papalii and Beauden Barrett are, however, both expected to return next week.

"Beauden has been training fully, running our second team and planning all the attack against us during the week," Coventry said. "He looks to be over the issue he had with the head knock on the end of year tour."

Despite Ioane, Barrett and Papalii's absences the Blues have named eight past or present All Blacks – a list that includes Luke Romano's debut in the second row after playing 137 games for the Crusaders.

Alongside Romano and Tuivasa-Sheck, former Hurricanes hooker Ricky Riccitelli and Tasman openside Anton Segner are poised to debut for the Blues off the bench.

Romano's direct presence has already made a notable impression with stand-in skipper Robinson.

"I call him the Tyson Fury," Robinson said in reference to the WBC world heavyweight boxing champion. "He's not a chiselled athlete but when he gets in there he goes and goes. He's got that same attitude. When he speaks there's little gems you can tell he's picked those up in the years he's played. It's great to have a senior leader like that."

Tuivasa-Sheck will debut outside Harry Plummer – preferred to run the cutter ahead of Stephen Perofeta - and inside All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane.

In a potentially explosive match-up the former Warriors skipper is set to mark Julian Savea after the Hurricanes moved the 54-test wing into the midfield to partner Bailyn Sullivan, the older brother of Blues fullback Zarn.

Switching codes on the back of three preseason hitouts is a big ask but Coventry projected confidence Tuivasa-Sheck is ready for the step up.

"He's looking really good," Coventry said. "All through preseason he's been fantastic, the ultimate professional, a spouge of information. He's been learning the role inside Rieks and outside Plums so we're looking forward to seeing him this week."

Initially at least, the Blues could be rusty after their Super Rugby Pacific opening match against Moana Pasifika was postponed, while the Hurricanes should carry elements of confidence from their 42-32 loss to the Crusaders.

Robinson, though, set out the stool with a no excuses policy and expectations the Blues continue on from their breakthrough transtasman title last year.

"It would've been nice to have had that first hitout but we've adapted really well. It's given us a bit of time to iron out a few creases. We've talked about that change of mindset going into the first game, having that ruthless attitude," Robinson said.

"I personally don't consider we won the real title last year. What we did was cool and we achieved our goal but it was just a little taste. You can tell there's a lot of hunger amongst the group for more. There's no complacency. Everyone has that same mindset.

"We've got to earn that right again to be champions we can't just expect it to happen. That's every game."

Blues v Hurricanes

Saturday, 7.05pm, Dunedin

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Caleb Clarke, Harry Plummer, Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Adrian Choat, Tom Robinson (c), Luke Romano, Josh Goodhue, Nepo Laulala, Kurt Eklund, Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tuungafasi, Marcel Renata, Sam Darry, Anton Segner, Sam Nock, Stephen Perofeta, Tanielu Tele'a.

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Wes Goosen, Bailyn Sullivan, Julian Savea, Salesi Rayasi, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Jamie Booth, Ardie Savea (c), Blake Gibson, Reed Prinsep, Justin Sangster, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua, Pouri Rakete-Stones.

Reserves: Jacob Devery, Xavier Numia, Ben May, Devan Flanders, Brayden Iose, Richard Judd, Ruben Love, Peter Umaga-Jensen.