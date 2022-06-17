Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: Gregor Paul - The factor that will decide the Blues v Crusaders final

5 minutes to read
The players have been revealed for the Super Rugby final at Eden Park. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Ben Cummins / Supplied

The players have been revealed for the Super Rugby final at Eden Park. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Ben Cummins / Supplied

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

OPINION:

No matter how much Super Rugby has overhauled its format, fiddled with its rules and seen its member unions play politics, one crucial thing has remained consistent since the first competition in 1996.

No

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.