Rugby fans who've so far missed out on tickets to see the Blues attempt to break a 19-year Super Rugby title drought have been presented with a last-minute opportunity to watch their side from hallowed ground.

Over 45,000 tickets have already been sold for the season finale of Super Rugby Pacific between the Blues and Crusaders on Saturday night - the first fixture to fill every seat at Eden Park since the opening Bledisloe Cup test last August - but this morning Eden Park Trust chief executive Nick Sautner told Newstalk ZB that the stadium has worked out a unique way to pack a few more fans in.

"We've been working with the Blues and we've implemented a standing-room area on the field of play - something unique, given the demand for the event has been unprecedented," Sautner said.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, 20 years since the Blues' last success in 2003 so we're just excited to be able to provide this limited area and opportunity for fans."

The chance to watch a premier rugby event from the sidelines, surrounded by over 45,000 screaming rugby fans, can be taken up at midday today via the Ticketmaster website.

Along with the sideline-based tickets, Sautner said that there would also be a limited release from the stadium's members and corporate areas.

Sautner has also called on the wider Auckland public to embrace the event this weekend and show their support by wearing blue to match landmarks such as Eden Park, the Sky Tower, the Auckland Harbour Bridge and Auckland War Memorial Museum which are all expected to be lit with blue lights.

"We're delighted and very thankful for the support of the Auckland public. We want Blue everywhere, let's get the city behind the team. It's been a phenomenal season and let's hope they can have one more victory this year."

Meanwhile, local hospitality businesses, especially those in the restaurant-rich Kingsland and Dominion Rd areas, are eagerly anticipating the flood of rugby supporters pre and post-game.

Owner of the Kingslander bar Steve Gillett said he expected the business to be filled with hungry and thirsty patrons.

"We will do almost three times what we normally do on a Saturday night because of that event, it's like we are catching up on two extra days," he said.

Gillet said the final was "like the Halley's Comet coming once every 70 years, it's a life saver for small businesses" after they were hit the hardest over the past two years.

Eden Park is expected to be filled with a sea of Blues supporters on Saturday night. Photo / Photosport

Gillett and his staff are anticipating "getting some quite vivid Blues supporters, there is always a bit of banter" with the Auckland-Canterbury rivalry.

"The Crusaders are obviously the epitome of the opposition, they have always been our nemesis. For the local team to win against them would definitely be the best final."

Fans attending the game are urged to arrive early on Saturday and to use the free public transport services, with gates opening at 5pm.

Blues v Crusaders

Saturday, 7.05pm, Auckland

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Mark Telea, Beauden Barrett (c), Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Adrian Choat, Akira Ioane, Tom Robinson, Josh Goodhue, Nepo Laulala, Kurt Eklund, Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: Soane Vikena, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi, Luke Romano, Dalton Papalii/James Tucker, Sam Nock, Bryce Heem, Zarn Sullivan.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Pablo Matera, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett (c), Oli Jager, Codie Taylor, George Bower.

Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Quinten Strange, Corey Kellow, Mitch Drummond, Braydon Ennor, George Bridge.