The Blues are determined not to fall at the final after a four-year evolution under Leon MacDonald. Photo / Photosport

Hype, nerves, pressure, expectation. One-off, winner takes all finals differ to any other occasion. Not least when you have waited 19 years for a fully-fledged Super Rugby title.

As that scenario confronts the Blues, they seek to embrace the emotion rather than let it consume them.

By trusting the shared experiences on their 15-match unbeaten surge this season, a ride that includes the Blues' first victory against the Crusaders in Christchurch since 2004, Leon MacDonald hopes those varied successes will evoke the required composure and accuracy to deny the Crusaders a sixth crown in as many years.

"We use it as confirmation that what we've done in the past is working and we don't need to reinvent anything this week," Blues coach MacDonald reflected on the eve of Saturday's final that sold out in five hours on Monday.

"There's been a lot of times throughout the year where we've been put in different positions. We've defended our line to save a game for 24 phases without giving away a penalty. We've grabbed drop goals to win games. We've broken the game open. There's so many experiences that will help us.

"There's going to be drama on the weekend, no doubt about it. There's two very good teams. There will be something that splits them whether it's a play or a moment. Our job is to make sure we're the ones who grab it.

"There's a lot of hype around town everywhere you go, every time you walk down the street, someone is wishing you well which is awesome. We're embracing it. It's our last week together as a group."

Beauden Barrett and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck during a Blues training session. Photo / Photosport

From the Barrett brothers, Beauden and Scott, facing off as opposing captains to the Goodhue bros, Josh and Jack, splitting family loyalties to Luke Romano, the 12-year Crusaders veteran, plotting to trump his former team, the final features no shortage of compelling storylines.

With 22 of his 36-man All Blacks squad coming to blows two weeks out from the first of three tests against Ireland, Ian Foster will be more anxious than most as he rides every collision with the fear of further casualties.

The genuine, entrenched rivalry – so rare from a New Zealand rugby perspective - that pits the Mainland against the tired perceptions of latte-loving Aucklanders, and the history of the 1998 and 2003 Super Rugby finals, adds to the fabric of this climax.

MacDonald is a significant touchpoint, too.

The four-year Blues evolution is intrinsically linked to MacDonald's arrival from the staunch south. Joining the Blues, after 122 games for the Crusaders, amounts to sacrilege in red-and-black country but since cutting ties as Scott 'Razor' Robertson's assistant coach, 'Rangi' MacDonald has transitioned the poisoned chalice to the verge of polished jewel.

After learning his coaching trade from Crusaders guru Robbie Deans, who remains a mentor, Wayne Smith and Kieran Keane, MacDonald has since broken the mould to forge his own path in the 09.

"I didn't think I'd be in Auckland five years ago and here I am really loving it, fully invested in the Blues. It's been a great year and to have a final against the Crusaders is perfect. I can't wait.

"We've got a different mindset up here in Auckland than the South Island. I've adapted to that and grown in terms of opening my mind. There's different ways of doing things. You don't have to do it the same way and that's the beauty of this team – they've created their own way.

"We've evolved as a coach group and players over time and now we're in a place where we're really comfortable with what we're doing on and off the grass.

"We've been down there this year and were able to beat them at home. We've got a big crowd behind us now so that gives us confidence."

Leon MacDonald hugs Karl Tu'inukuafe after a win. Photo / Photosport

Dalton Papalii, provided he emerges unscathed from Thursday training, offers a notable boost in his return via the bench from appendicitis keyhole surgery two weeks ago.

"He's pretty confident but that's Dalts," MacDonald said of Papalii's likely return. "Fingers crossed he gets through today well."

Bryce Heem's experienced inclusion on the Blues bench for Tanielu Tele'a is the only other tweak to the team that scraped past the Brumbies.

The Crusaders also welcome back All Blacks centurion Sam Whitelock after he missed last week's typically resilient semifinal victory against the Chiefs with a thumb injury.

If one major concern exists for the Blues and Crusaders it comes in the form of cards. Intentional infringements coaches can live with. The inevitable, accidental collisions ruled without rugby common sense, not so.

"Yellow and red cards have an influence on the outcome. We talk about it every day, every training, every week. It's going to be a factor and we're hoping it's not us."

As anticipation builds for this fitting finale it would be a crying shame for card roulette, not the players, to steal centre stage.

Blues v Crusaders

Saturday, 7.05pm, Auckland

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Mark Telea, Beauden Barrett (c), Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Adrian Choat, Akira Ioane, Tom Robinson, Josh Goodhue, Nepo Laulala, Kurt Eklund, Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: Soane Vikena, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi, Luke Romano, Dalton Papalii/James Tucker, Sam Nock, Bryce Heem, Zarn Sullivan.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Pablo Matera, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett (c), Oli Jager, Codie Taylor, George Bower.

Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Quinten Strange, Corey Kellow, Mitch Drummond, Braydon Ennor, George Bridge.