Shaun Stevenson is the leading try-scorer in Super Rugby Pacific through the opening five rounds. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Stevenson has stepped into the spotlight.

Throughout his first seven seasons with the Chiefs, Stevenson has shown glimpses of his talent but struggled to lock down a consistent role in the starting side — floating between the wing, fullback and providing cover from the bench.

That has changed this year as, given consistent minutes at fullback, the talented 26-year-old has taken the step from potential star to bona fide game changer, following his fine form with North Harbour in the NPC as well as the All Blacks XV in late 2022.

Through five rounds of the season, Stevenson’s seven tries are the most in the competition, as are his nine linebreaks, while he’s among the top five in metres carried. In last weekend’s win over the Waratahs in Sydney, Stevenson’s injection from the bench in the second half — the first time he hasn’t started this year — made a big difference and he ultimately set up a late try which put the finishing touches on a match that hung in the balance.

It’s a rise that has come at the right time. On the field, the Chiefs have made a strong start and the All Blacks will be in the market for a dependable talent to bring into their ranks in the outside backs now Crusaders wing Sevu Reece (knee) has been ruled out for the year.

Stevenson is in the final year of his contract and late last year was approached by famed NRL coach Wayne Bennett about a code switch, which he ultimately knocked back, following a standout campaign in the NPC with North Harbour.

Shaun Stevenson of the Chiefs scores against Moana Pasifika. Photo / Photosport

Stevenson confirmed he had received offers for where to take his career beyond this season, but said he was taking a hands-off approach to that side of his season.

“There have been contract talks but all I can do is play footy and, when that deadline comes up, I’ll make a decision then, but I’m just enjoying playing footy at the moment — that’s why I’ve got a player agent that deals with all that off-field stuff.

“He does most of the talking and just presents to me what’s on offer. I guess when that deadline comes up we’ll have to make a decision.”

That deadline isn’t for a few months, Stevenson said, and while it was nice to have offers on the table, he said his focus was on performance.

Defence and getting himself more involved in the attack have been key areas of improvement for Stevenson this year, and he credits a more consistent role for his emergence.

He has worked well in tandem with Damian McKenzie, who returned to the Chiefs this season following a stint in Japan and has been deployed as the first-choice No 10.

“It’s been a long time coming, I guess,” Stevenson said of his recent form. “But I’m just enjoying time at the back and building good relationships.

“I always knew I had it in me. I think with anything you do in life, the more times you do it, if it’s a job or playing footy, if you do it multiple times you’re going to get better and more confident at it. It’s just time in the saddle, that’s all I can put it down to, and believing in myself. I knew I had the skill set to do it, it’s just going out there and executing it.”

Stevenson will return to the starting side for the Chiefs’ clash against the Blues in Hamilton on Saturday night, one of several changes to the side who ran out against the Waratahs last weekend.

In the front row, Ollie Norris replaces Aidan Ross at loosehead prop, while Samisoni Taukei’aho returns to start at hooker. All Blacks lock Tupou Vaa’i returns from injury to line up alongside Brodie Retallick in the engine room, while Luke Jacobson joins Sam Cane and Samipeni Finau in the loose forwards.

Young Taranaki centre Daniel Rona will get his first career start with Alex Nankivell unavailable, while McKenzie moves back to first five after a week at fullback.

Chiefs v Blues

Saturday, 7.05pm, Hamilton

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Daniel Rona, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, John Ryan, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris.

Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Aidan Ross, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Pita Gus Sowakula, Cortez Ratima, Bryn Gatland, Liam Coombes-Fabling.

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (c), Anton Segner, Sam Darry, Cameron Suafoa, Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Jordan Lay.

Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Ofa Tuungafasi, James Lay, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tom Robinson, Sam Nock, Corey Evans, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens/Zarn Sullivan.