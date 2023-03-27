Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

If Scott Robertson is the best coach he should lead All Blacks now - Chris Rattue’s winners and losers

Chris Rattue
By
7 mins to read
NZ Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy, Scott Robertson and NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson speak to the media. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy, Scott Robertson and NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson speak to the media. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

Chris Rattue runs through the winners and losers from the sporting week.

WINNER... BUT: Scott Robertson

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) was only four years late with the coaching change it HAD to make, which

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport