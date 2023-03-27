NZ Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy, Scott Robertson and NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson speak to the media. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

Chris Rattue runs through the winners and losers from the sporting week.

WINNER... BUT: Scott Robertson

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) was only four years late with the coaching change it HAD to make, which isn’t bad for them.

They still didn’t go fast or far enough for my money.

Why keep Ian Foster - a coach they clearly have no faith in - for this year’s World Cup?

It makes no sense when the World Cup has become the be-all and end-all for rugby.

If the bosses believe Scott Robertson is the best coach, he should be leading the team now.

The surge of energy alone would give the All Blacks a better chance to lift the trophy in 2023.

The problem is that NZR still moves far too slowly. It doesn’t understand the world of professional sports.

It may have shackled itself to Foster for this year’s World Cup, even though it was clear by the end of last year - even to them - that he was failing.

It is four months since the All Blacks’ last test, the highly unsatisfying draw against England - a team in disarray themselves - at Twickenham.

What the heck have they been doing for all of that time?

Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

With Robertson only appointed last week, the Crusaders boss would probably struggle to put a coaching team together in time.

Rugby in general spends aeons investigating things that are blindingly obvious to everyone else.

The sport has had it so easy in this country, for so long, that it still lacks the desperation needed in a crisis.

Apart from that, congratulations to Scott Robertson, a highly successful breath of fresh air.

And we’ve finally broken ties with the old guard that hijacked the game. Hallelujah.

WINNER: Andrew Webster

It’s hard to remember a Warriors side stringing together such consistently gritty NRL performances, the latest being a thrilling win over the Bulldogs before a vibrant crowd at Mt Smart Stadium. The new coach is on the way to achieving a remarkable makeover of a notoriously flaky crew.

WINNER: Danny Lee

Danny Lee with the trophy after winning the LIV Golf Invitational - Tucson. Photo / Getty Images

The Kiwi may go down as the most unlikely beneficiary of golf’s PGA-LIV dogfight - a journeyman who became the $6 million dollar man via one tournament win.

LOSER, LOSER, LOSER: Zane Robertson

The lying and cheating Kiwi athlete’s excuse-making was pathetic. Citing depression and his divorce is insulting.

Even Robertson might see the irony in his claim that his use of EPO came about in part because elite level sport is “not a level playing field”.

WINNER: Jake Robertson

Zane Robertson’s running twin Jake came up with some of the most memorable quotes ever from a New Zealand athlete.

“I didn’t have control of being born a twin... but I am still paying the price of my brother’s mistake,” he wrote.

“I didn’t choose my family and I can’t escape my bloodline.”

WINNER: Matatū... and the fickle finger of fate

A great fightback from the South Island side saw them upset the Chiefs Manawa in the women’s Super Rugby final.

The Manawa should have retained their unbeaten Aupiki record but Tenika Willison missed a last-gasp winning penalty attempt.

As the World Cup showed, when France’s goalkicker muffed her chance to oust the Black Ferns, history and reputations are turned on such moments.

But I think most neutrals would be delighted that a major rugby final wasn’t decided by one of those confounded ruck penalties.

LOSER: Super Rugby

What an absolute bore, a situation highlighted by a match at Eden Park between a Western Force outfit with zero x-factor against the Blues Lite. Yawn, yawn, yawn, yawn, yawn.

WINNERS: The All Whites

Alex Greive and Michael Boxall celebrate the All Whites' drought-breaking goal. Photo / Photosport

Yes, it is true. They won a game and scored a goal. And not before time.

And I just love the way deep midfielder Joe Bell plays. He is, perhaps, my favourite All White ever, due to his intricate passing, composure and reading of the game.

Onwards and upwards.

While New Zealand’s virtual free ride into the World Cup finals from now on removes the chance of nail-biting qualification games occurring, it is - on reflection - probably a boon for the game here.

I can’t wait to see the likes of Bell and Liberato Cacace playing at the 2026 Fifa tournament in North America, to gauge whether this alleged golden generation is up to the hype.

Next question: will injury-plagued mystery man Ryan Thomas ever reappear in the All Whites jersey (and who will be the coach of course)?

WINNER: World Athletics’ ban on Russian athletes

The world must do everything it can to put the squeeze on Russia, whose pathetic leader is waging a despicable war in Ukraine.

It was heartening to see a sports leader put it so clearly.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said: “The death and destruction we have seen in Ukraine over the past year, including the deaths of some 185 athletes, have only hardened my resolve.”

Things will get tricky though if proof emerges that China is actively supporting the war effort.

WINNER: League history/tighthead

Australian sport can do history well - the tributes to league great John Sattler were an example.

Souths marked his passing by wearing a stylised torn club logo on their jersey, the broken rabbit a reminder of Sattler’s grand final heroics over 50 years ago.

There was another walk down memory lane in the latest round of NRL matches - a genuine Melbourne Storm scrum win against the feed helped them fend off a Wests Tigers comeback.

WINNER: An incredible cricket statistic

Kane Williamson batting. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand has three current players with test batting averages over 50 - Kane Williamson (of course), Devon Conway (unsurprisingly) and Daryl Mitchell (incredibly).

WINNER: Tim Southee

His cricket test captaincy is on an impressive roll, although that rare breed known as Spark Sport subscribers are about the only people who have got to see it.

Maybe that helps explain why hardly anyone showed up at Eden Park for the ODI match against Sri Lanka. Or maybe not.

WINNER: The Wallabies

They were once the great innovators of world rugby, always punching above their weight.

They haven’t had a decent victory for a long time, but signing league back Joseph Suaalii from the Sydney Roosters is a major coup.

The teenager is one heck of an athlete with a brutal game,as anyone who saw him in action for Toa Samoa at last year’s Rugby League World Cup would know.

The underwhelming league tournament in England may have helped convince the young giant that rugby would be a good idea for now. That and the money of course.

WINNER/LOSER: David Light

David Light punches Lawrence Okolie. Photo / Getty Images

The Auckland cruiserweight was well beaten by Brit Lawrence Okolie in his WBO title bid at Manchester.

Okolie has an incredible reach, with cherry-picker arms. Light could barely get a decent shot in.

But he was gutsy to the end, taking punches that commentators said would have dropped most other fighters in the division.

WINNER/LOSER: World Match Play golf

The championship in Texas was a refreshing winner, although it was a huge disappointment that a glamour showdown between Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy was ruined by their semifinal defeats.

It was staggering to learn that the tournament, with a format so appealing in a golf world dominated by stroke play, is to be scrapped.