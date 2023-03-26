Matatū celebrate their victory over Chiefs Manawa. Photo / Photosport.nz

Phil Gifford presents six talking points from the weekend’s rugby action.

Helen would be proud

I am woman, hear me roar, Helen Reddy once sang, and it could have been the theme music to the most exciting rugby game of the weekend, the Super Rugby Aupiki final, won 33-31 by Matatū over the Chiefs Manawa in Hamilton.

What more could you ask from a final? The defending champions Manawa against last year’s wooden spooners Matatū? Tick. A brilliant start by the favourites, the Manawa, playing at their home base, Hamilton, and racing out to a 19-0 lead? Tick. A thrilling comeback by Matatū, fired especially by Black Fern Renee Holmes, a woman so talented she represented New Zealand at under-17 level in football while at school? Tick. A finish that combined agony, for the Manawa, and ecstasy, for Matatū? Tick.

And in a spooky echo of last year’s World Cup semifinal between the Black Ferns and France, Tenika Willison missed a last-second penalty that would have won the game for the Chiefs.

Women’s rugby sparked a flame in New Zealand rugby last year. The final on Saturday kept it burning.

Eye to the future

In a closer game than the score indicates, the key man in the Blues’ 30-17 victory over the Western Force was Stephen Perofeta, playing at first five while Beauden Barrett had his All Blacks-enforced break. Perofeta played as if he’d been in the No 10 jersey all season, organising and often leading the attack, and kicking accurately in general play and off the tee.

Perofeta started just one test and was subbed on in two last year, but he looks ready to play a much bigger role in the All Blacks over the next few years.

Welcome back

The Force have always relied on a handful of imports, and for Kiwis it was interesting to see that Chase Tiatia still has the cheeky, innovative touches he used to provide the Hurricanes and Chiefs. And 33-year-old Toni Pulu on the wing for the Force looked as quick as he did when he starred for the 2012 Counties Manukau team that won that year’s NPC.

Southern spirit

It was the misfortune of the Fijian Drua to be the team who caught the revival of the Highlanders, who, despite an injury list as long as Boris Johnson’s roll of excuses, flew to a 57-24 win in Dunedin. It almost defied belief that the Highlanders, their ranks already brutally thinned by injuries, lost another four frontline players during the week.

Fortunately there were many heroes for the Highlanders among the survivors, notably Sam Gilbert who was not only fearless under the high ball, but also goal-kicked superbly, and Aaron Smith, still in a league of his own among New Zealand halfbacks.

The attitude of the Landers was bizarrely expressed in the 73rd-minute try by wing Martin Bogado, which was one of the most freakish I’ve seen. The Argentinian was passed the ball with open space ahead, and 15 metres to the goal line. Usually he would have bolted in. But he’d injured his leg so badly he had to virtually hop to the line. He made it, and if his team don’t suffer any more mishaps, they’ll carry on into the playoffs.

The Highlanders celebrate a try against the Drua. Photo / Photosport

The dreaded last quarter

There was still a glimmer of hope for Moana Pasifika at halftime, even if they were down 19-0 at Mt Smart to the Hurricanes.

But the Canes just kept changing into higher and higher gears, 33-0 after 60 minutes, and then smashing Moana in the last quarter to win 59-0.

The grim reality now is that Moana are sitting 12th in a field of 12, and for them to drag in more spectators to Mt Smart will take a massive improvement in all areas, especially fitness.

Suits them well

The Hurricanes look like title challengers, even if the Moana game was so one-sided it wasn’t the perfect place to judge them.

They have strength all over the paddock. Their forwards run on a world-class front row, and a loose forward trio driven by the relentless Ardie Savea. Brett Cameron at first five continues to develop all aspects of his game, and if Jordie Barrett isn’t there to rule the midfield, Billy Proctor is a tough, savvy sub.

Out wide there’s enough talent and speed for them to rest Julian Savea against Moana. Give Salesi Rayasi a metre’s start and you’re standing behind your goal line waiting for the attempted conversion of his try, and Kini Naholo, now free of all first-night nerves, is a constant, hugely energetic, danger.