With their playoff hopes all but over, Crusaders coach Rob Penney hailed the character of his side in the wake of a 27-24 defeat to the Brumbies.

On Saturday, the Crusaders were forced to come from behind more than once, and looked like they’d managed to snatch a draw away to the Brumbies, Australia’s leading side.

However, a last gasp-scramble in goal saw lock Quentin Strange bat the ball dead - akin to what you’d see in the NRL - and concede a penalty try, as a conversion attempt hit the post.

Despite the efforts, though, the Crusaders can’t escape reality.

Having played 12 games so far in 2024 under Penney, the seven-time reigning champions have just two wins, and sit 10th on the ladder.

With 15 points, the Crusaders sit six behind the eight-placed Fijian Drua, and even if they have a better differential (-41 to -87), other results will now need to go Penney’s side’s way if they’re to have the slightest chance of finals football.

Saturday’s loss to the Brumbies was the Crusaders’ first since 2009, and their 10th defeat of this campaign.

Admittedly, Penney’s side has battled a harsh injury toll, and not looked a settled outfit as a result. No fewer than five different players have been used in the crucial No 10 jersey.

But despite another defeat, Penney’s thoughts were clear over his team’s display in the Australian capital.

“It’s bittersweet, really,” he said. “I’m really proud of the effort and the performance.

The Brumbies' Andy Muirhead celebrates after scoring a try against the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

“We did enough to win that. [I’m] a bit shattered [that] we weren’t able to get the result.

“The boys have put in a lot of effort, worked really well and built for this, and proved how capable they are.

“To finish on the end of a result like that is hard to take. But [I’m] just proud of the effort.”

Not since 2015 have the Crusaders missed the playoffs, but this season feels like a case of ‘what if?’.

Of those 10 defeats, six have come by less than a converted try.

All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor captained the side in the absence of Scott Barrett on Saturday, who himself has battled a run of injuries, and played in just five matches.

Taylor, 33, himself has only just returned after missing most of the season through a New Zealand Rugby sabbatical, and could only watch his side’s struggles.

But Saturday’s loss was symptomatic of a side that’s looked a shadow of the one that won seven straight titles under Scott Robertson.

“Every game, I feel like we’ve had opportunities,” said Taylor. “The last couple in particular, [it’s been] right there.

“It’s funny right? You can find a way to win, and then it feels like we’re finding ways to not [win].

“We created so many opportunities tonight. I feel like we could have won that game, I feel like we dominated in a lot of areas.

Quentin Strange is shown a yellow card against the Brumbies. Photo / Photosport

“When we made errors, we paid for them. That was it pretty much, 12 points scored in the first half kept them just in front.”

Mathematically the playoffs aren’t gone, even if results so far might say otherwise, thanks largely to Super Rugby’s generous finals format.

Next week, the Crusaders face the table-topping Blues at home, looking to atone for a 26-6 loss to their arch-rivals earlier this year.

In the event Penney’s side claim victory, and the quest for the finals reaches the last week of the season, the Crusaders finish at home to Moana Pasifika.

But while on paper that might appear to be a guaranteed win, Moana have still won more games (three) this year than the Crusaders (two).

For Penney, though, the Crusaders will continue to press on in the hope of other results falling their way, and staying on course for an unlikely post-season.

“That doesn’t change,” added Penney. “We’re a really proud rugby group committed to the cause.

“We’ll continue on.”

