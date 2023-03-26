David Light punches Lawrence Okolie during their WBO World Cruiserweight title fight at AO Arena in Manchester. Photo / Getty

Kiwi boxer David Light went the distance but didn’t have the firepower to defeat Lawrence Okolie in their WBO world cruiserweight title fight in Manchester this morning.

The Brit earned a unanimous decision to defeat the Kiwi. The three judges ruled it 116-112, 119-108, 117-110 in favour of Okolie.

Light was praised by the commentary team for staying on his feet after taking a number of heavy blows late in the 12-round fight.

“I just couldn’t get the last shot to drop him...he was very tough and very good with his hand defences,” Okolie said of his Kiwi counterpart.

For Light, it’s his first defeat after having begun his professional record with 20 straight victories.

