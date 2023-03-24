Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Blues coach Leon MacDonald reacts to All Blacks coaching saga: ‘The soap opera is done’

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
Blues coach Leon MacDonald will take the reins for the All Blacks XV. Photo / photosport.nz

Blues coach Leon MacDonald will take the reins for the All Blacks XV. Photo / photosport.nz

For much of 2023, New Zealand Rugby’s handling of the All Blacks coaching situation has overshadowed anything else the game has had to offer. Now the dust has settled around Scott Robertson’s appointment, Blues coach

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport