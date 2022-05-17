The Chiefs huddle at warm up during the round five Super Rugby Pacific match between the Moana Pasifika and the Chiefs. Photo / Getty

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan is confident the club will field a side this weekend despite being hit by a second wave of Covid-19 in the team squad.

The Chiefs host the Force in Hamilton this Saturday after returning from a last-minute win over the Rebels in Melbourne on Sunday.

McMillan told NZME that around eight or nine players are currently infected with Covid-19.

"I'm not at liberty to point out individuals but there is definitely a second wave coming through our environment that's having significant impact on availability and selection. That's players and management. And just to be clear, it's also all of those that haven't previously been infected.

"We, like most teams, have had a good portion of our squad that got it early on in the season and another 10 or 12 that for one reason or another just didn't seem to pick it up when everyone else did. There's now a number that have, I think we're probably seeing similar things happen in the community.

"It is what it is. It presents another challenge. We just need to embrace it and move forward."

McMillan is confident that the Chiefs will still field a full squad on Saturday.

"One hundred per cent confident at this stage. It would take something pretty significant for us not to field a team. So no dramas."

The Chiefs are in a fight for a possible home quarter-final spot with two games remaining in the regular season. They currently sit in fourth place, three points clear of the Hurricanes and Waratahs.

This Saturday is their final home game before they head to Suva to play Fijian Drua.