Chiefs 33

Rebels 30

It was far from pretty, but the Chiefs got what they came for.

With a 33-30 win over the Rebels in Melbourne, the Chiefs remain in pole position for a home quarter-final. With two rounds left in the regular season, the win over the Rebels leapfrogged the Chiefs back above the Waratahs and Hurricanes into fourth place on the ladder.

The Chiefs will back themselves to cement that spot over the next fortnight, with the easiest run home of the three teams, and a three point-buffer. The Chiefs host the Western Force (10th) before travelling to Fiji to take on the Fijian Drua (11th). The Hurricanes go home and away against the Rebels (ninth) and Force, while the Waratahs go away and home against the Highlanders (eighth) and Blues (first).

However, the Chiefs will need to be vastly improved if they're to avoid nervous finishes like they had against the Rebels, where it took an 80th-minute show-and-go try from reserve prop – yes, prop – Ollie Norris to overcome their hosts, after the Chiefs were far too often their own worst enemies.

After last weekend's loss to the Brumbies, Sam Cane noted how their free-passing game hurt them at times. However, it didn't appear they took anything from that as several loose passes led directly to Rebels tries. It was a lack of execution in many instances - perhaps due to pivot Josh Ioane shaking off some rust after missing the club's last five matches due to a rib injury - but the Rebels made them pay.

There were some things to like for the Chiefs. Naitoa Ah Kuoi was a pest at the lineout and stole several possessions against the throw, Ioane had a lot of success when he opted to take on the line, while their defence and set piece were solid.

While the Chiefs take over the fourth spot on the ladder, the result also bodes well for the Highlanders' bid for a playoff spot. A Rebels win would have seen the Melbourne club put some heat on the eighth-placed Highlanders, however the Southerners maintain a six-point buffer in the last playoff spot.

Ollie Norris of the Chiefs dives in to score the winning try against the Rebels. Photo / Getty

The Chiefs spent the first quarter of the match under the pump as the Rebels were able to dominate possession and territory, but their defence was strong to hold the Rebels to just a penalty.

The Chiefs crossed the stripe first instead through Luke Jacobson from close range, before a few penalties against the Rebels gave Chiefs the freedom to play and eventually Chase Tiatia crossed in the corner.

They looked to have found a gear above the Rebels and were cruising, however an intercept try to Rebels No 10 Carter Gordon saw the gap at just two points at the break.

The Rebels found the lead soon after the restart when the Chiefs looked to spread the ball and a pass hit the turf. It was scooped up by the Rebels, and wing Andrew Kellaway went in to score.

Quickfire tries through Samisoni Taukei'aho and Emoni Narawa edged the Chiefs ahead again, before another wayward Chiefs attack was swooped on by the Rebels – this time ending in a try to fullback Reece Hodge.

A late Hodge penalty gave the Rebels a four-point lead inside the final five minutes, but the Chiefs were able to strike at the death, with Norris having the final say.

Chiefs 33 (Luke Jacobson, Chase Tiatia, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Emoni Narawa, Ollie Norris tries; Josh Ioane 4 cons)

Rebels 30 (Carter Gordon, Andrew Kellaway, Reece Hodge tries; Hodge 3 cons, 3 pens)

HT: 12-10