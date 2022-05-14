Hurricanes players celebrate victory. Photo / Getty

The Hurricanes overcame a poor first half to take down the Waratahs 22-18 in Sydney.

The visitors were down 15-0 at the break, and could have been in a bigger hole if not for some strong defence under a wave of early Waratahs territory and possession.

The next 15 points came from the Hurricanes though, with Tevita Mafileo burrowing over immediately after halftime and Bailyn Sullivan crossing in the corner.

With 12 minutes to go, the Waratahs broke their scoring drought with a penalty to go up by three, but with five minutes remaining Ardie Savea powered over from close range to put the Hurricanes in front for the first time.

The Waratahs' late hopes were dented when reserve prop Paddy Ryan was sent off for a shoulder to the head of Jordie Barrett, and the Hurricanes held on for a victory that jumps them from seventh into fourth on the Super Rugby Pacific ladder.