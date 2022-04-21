Joseph Parker to serve as backup for Tyson Fury, and the Chiefs take on the Waratahs all in action this weekend as Cheree Kinnear and Christopher Reive preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald

Caleb Clarke has confirmed his desire to one day play in the NRL, noting it as a "life goal" of his.

The 23-year-old All Blacks and Blues wing has been a mainstay at the top level since a breakout 2019 campaign with the Blues, and earned five test appearances in the black jersey in 2020.

This season, Clarke has been joined by 2018 NRL Dally M medalist Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in the Blues squad, recently prompting questions over cross-code possibilities for the young wing.

"That's definitely one thing that I'd love to do," Clarke told AAP.

"I'm a big (South Sydney) Rabbitohs supporter and I talk to the Rabbitohs boys every now and then.

"So yeah, I'd love to and I don't know when but it'll definitely be something that I want to tick off as a life goal."

Caleb Clarke has been a star for the Blues since breaking out in 2019. Photo / Photosport

Earlier this year, Channel Nine reported he had "put his feelers out" in regards to a code switch soon, with reports he was being eyed by the Rabbitohs.

However, any potential jump to the 13-man code would be years down the road, with Clarke expected to re-sign with New Zealand Rugby on a multi-year deal with earning a place at next year's Rugby World Cup a target for the dynamic star.

Clarke made himself unavailable for the All Blacks in 2021 as he fought to earn a place in the All Blacks Sevens squad for the Olympic Games. He was selected as a travelling reserve and did not feature during the team's silver-medal campaign.

Clarke isn't the only players from that team to have been eyed by the NRL. William Warbrick was signed by the Melbourne Storm following his campaign at the Games.

Warbrick is yet to make his NRL debut since joining the Melbourne franchise, but has received praise for his work and was in contention for a spot in the side to take on the Warriors in Melbourne on Monday, however AAP reported that he contracted Covid-19 which ruled him out of contention for a surprise debut.

"I'm really looking forward to Will making his debut," Clarke said. "He's such an athlete – when you see him he's taller than me, he's stronger than me.

"A few of the boys were a bit surprised when he told us he'd signed with the Storm but I was just like, I can see it.

"With his aerial skills, he's fast and strong, he really suits the game of league."