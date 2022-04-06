Caleb Clarke connected with Tomasi Alosio. Photo / Photosport

Blues wing Caleb Clarke has copped a hefty three-week suspension following his red card for a freak high ball collision against Moana Pasifika last Saturday at Eden Park.

Sanzaar confirmed the ban following a judiciary hearing last night.

In his finding, the Judicial Committee Chair Stephen Hardy ruled:

"Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd, the Judicial Committee upheld the Red Card under Law 9.11."

"With respect to sanction, the Judicial Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks due to the World Rugby directive that mandates that any incident of foul play involving contact with the head must start at a mid-range entry level.

"Taking into account mitigating factors, including the Player's good judicial record, the manner he held himself through the proceedings, expressed remorse with multiple attempts to check on the injured player, and his young age; the Judicial Committee reduced the suspension by three weeks."

Referee James Doleman sent Clarke off in the 52nd minute of the Blues' 46-16 victory over Moana Pasifika after he mistimed a jump while attempting to charge-down a chip kick from Tomasi Alosio.

Clarke's knees made contact with Alosio's head, and he left the field.

Six years ago, in the only other prominent incident of this nature, South African-born Irish flanker CJ Stander received a one-week suspension for his similar attempted charge-down collision on Springboks playmaker Pat Lambie.

Clarke will now miss matches against the Chiefs, Crusaders and their super round game in Melbourne against the Fijian Drua.

Caleb Clarke of the Blues is sent off with a red card by referee James Doleman. Photo / Getty

After the win over Moana, Blues coach Leon MacDonald indicated the team would do all they could to defend Clarke.

"You can understand why they called a red card," MacDonald said. "There was contact to the head and it's about player safety and that's important. Then you look at Caleb and go he was trying to charge the ball down and he wasn't that far away from getting it.

"My whole career I've watched players do that but we haven't seen that sort of contact. It's probably his fault for being so athletic and jumping so high.

"Rugby is dynamic, it's quick, and things do happen. I feel sorry for Caleb. There is no malice in it. He's genuinely trying to charge the ball down and here he is on the sidelines. It's a tough call."