Crusaders coach Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Scott Robertson is thankful to have two important players back from injury as the Crusaders begin to prepare for next year’s Super Rugby season.

The Crusaders head coach, who took out the award for national men’s coach of the year at the New Zealand Rugby awards on Thursday night, said prop Joe Moody and lock Mitch Dunshea are progressing well from serious injuries.

Moody suffered a season-ending ruptured ACL in round four of the 2022 Super Rugby season, also ruling him out of All Blacks selection for the year, while Dunshea has also been recovering from a knee injury that required surgery in March.

Joe Moody has returned to training from his knee injury. Photo / Photosport

Both players have been back training and will be ready for the Super Rugby pre-season, which kicks off in February, said Robertson.

“Joe Moody looks exceptional. And so does [Mitch] Dunshea,” Robertson told media at the NZ Rugby awards.

“They’ve worked really, really hard and are available pre-season for us to play, which gives them a great lead in to have a good season.”

Moody’s recovery will also be good news for the All Blacks heading into a World Cup year, with the 34-year-old prop being a regular starter for Ian Foster’s side prior to his injury.

Dunshea, who was called up to the All Blacks in 2020 as an injury replacement but has yet to play a test, has been a key member of the Crusaders forward pack.

“They were both big injuries in rugby ... so we’re just really stoked,” Robertson said. “I’m just happy for them because their hard work is paying off. [They] look like they did pre-injury, so good signs.”

Mitch Dunshea in action for the Crusaders in March. Photo / Photosport

Robertson was able to step away from the headlines, where he’s been linked as a potential successor to England’s vacant head coaching job after Eddie Jones’ sacking, to accept his award for the best male coach in the country for another year.

“It’s a huge honour,” he said. “Real privilege to coach such a great team. I get to be around great people every day and you never take it for granted.”

The Crusaders will host the Chiefs on February 24 next year in the first game of the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season.