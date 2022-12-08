Ruahei Demant. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns co-captain and World Cup winner Ruahei Demant collected three major prizes, including the supreme player of the year, at the New Zealand Rugby Awards tonight.

As well as being recognised as New Zealand’s outstanding overall player in 2022, Demant was also named Black Ferns and Māori player of the year to cap off a season which also saw her named world rugby’s women’s player of the year last month.

Demant’s outstanding skills were on show as she led her team to the World Cup title in New Zealand. Her teammates were also recognised, with the Black Ferns awarded New Zealand team of the year.

On an evening where the Black Ferns performances this year took centre stage, midfielder Stacey Fluhler claimed the fans try of the year for her stunning finish against England in the World Cup final.

And it wasn’t just the Black Ferns players recognised, with director of rugby Wayne Smith named coach of the year, a nod to the huge impact he made after being appointed in April and transforming the team in a brilliant recovery mission.

For the second year in a row, outstanding loose forward Ardie Savea was named All Blacks player of the year, while Ngarohi McGarvey-Black won the All Blacks sevens player of the year, and Michaela Blyde took home the Black Ferns sevens player of the year.

Following an outstanding season, Wellington claimed the national men’s team of the year title after breaking Hawke’s Bay’s 14-match Ranfurly Shield reign, and kicking on to take out the NPC title.

Canterbury were the national women’s team of the year after winning the Farah Palmer Cup.

The Canterbury region featured heavily at the awards, with Crusaders fullback Will Jordan named Super Rugby Pacific player of the year and head coach Scott Robertson winning national men’s coach of the year after guiding the Crusaders to the title with a crushing defeat against the Blues in the Eden Park final.

The award for outstanding contribution to New Zealand Rugby was given to Dr Deb Robinson. ‘Dr Deb’ dedicated decades to rugby, as team doctor for Canterbury and the Crusaders; the Black Ferns Sevens, All Blacks and the Black Ferns. Most recently, Dr Robinson joined the World Rugby Council as New Zealand Rugby’s first female representative.

For the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki season, played across two-and-a-half-weeks due to Covid restrictions, Chiefs Manawa hooker Luka Connor won the player of the year. Young Otago halfback and first-five Maia Joseph won the Fiao’o Faamausili medal, recognised as the Farah Palmer Cup player of the year, while Canterbury head coach Blair Baxter claimed the national women’s coach of the year.

In the men’s competition, North Harbour first-five Bryn Gatland won the Duane Monkley medal as the NPC’s best player. Highly promising Wellington loose forward Peter Lakai won the New Zealand age grade player of the year.

Ngāti Porou East Coast halfback Sam Parkes received the Ian Kirkpatrick medal for outstanding contribution on behalf of professional players both on and off the field.

Ben O’Keeffe is the New Zealand referee of the year for the second year in a row, while former Otago rugby player, coach, and volunteer Cathy Charles was recognised with the Charles Monro volunteer of the year award for her 20-year contribution to the game.

“Congratulations to all the winners and nominees,” NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said. “We have seen outstanding performances on the rugby field in 2022, none more memorable than the Black Ferns Rugby World Cup winning performance in front of a sold-out Eden Park - a record-breaking milestone for women’s rugby internationally.

“It’s fitting that the Black Ferns were named as our New Zealand team of the year and that their co-captain Ruahei Demant has been deservedly recognised for her outstanding contribution to her team, to Māori rugby and to the game in Aotearoa. Ruahei and the Black Ferns team have epitomised the values of our game in 2022.”

2022 NZ Rugby Awards winners

Player of the year - Ruahei Demant

New Zealand team of the year - Black Ferns

National men’s team of the year - Wellington

National women’s team of the year - Canterbury

All Blacks player of the year - Ardie Savea

Black Ferns player of the year - Ruahei Demant

Black Ferns Sevens player of the year - Michaela Blyde

All Blacks Sevens player of the year - Ngarohi McGarvey-Black

Māori player of the year - Ruahei Demant

Super Rugby Aupiki player of the year - Luka Connor

Super Rugby Pacific player of the year - Will Jordan

New Zealand coach of the year - Wayne Smith

National men’s coach of the year - Scott Robertson

National women’s coach of the year - Blair Baxter

Try of the year - Stacey Fluhler

Duane Monkley medal - Bryn Gatland

Fiao’o Faamausili medal - Maia Joseph

Ian Kirkpatrick medal - Sam Parkes

Outstanding contribution to New Zealand Rugby - Dr Deb Robinson

Age grade player of the year - Peter Lakai

Referee of the year - Ben O’Keeffe

Volunteer of the year - Cathy Charles



