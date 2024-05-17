The Black Ferns will host Canada in Christchurch on Sunday. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns head coach Allan Bunting has stressed the importance of building depth in the front row after an injury has forced a change to the women’s rugby squad.

In the lone personnel change to the Black Ferns’ run-on XV for Sunday’s clash against Canada, Chryss Viliko has been promoted to start at loosehead prop in place of Kate Henwood.

Henwood suffered a shoulder injury during a training session this week and has been ruled out of the remainder of the Pacific Four series. Pip Love, who was a key figure in the front row for the Black Ferns during their 2022 Rugby World Cup triumph, joins the wider squad in her place.

“Pip’s been working away behind the scenes. That’s something that we’re really working on – the depth in our front row,” Bunting said.

“I don’t think too many ladies wake up when they’re young and dream about being in the front row. We’re working really hard at building depth, especially with the next ones coming through too. But we do have experience, and to make sure all our experience is ready to go is important.”

With Viliko promoted to the starting side, Aldora Itunu is set to make her return to the test stage for the first time since 2021. The only other change sees Layla Sae [blindside flanker] and Liana Mikaele-Tu’u [No 8] switch positions. Itunu’s experience is an asset for Bunting to be able to call upon; with 24 tests to her name, Itunu has the third-most caps in the matchday squad, behind just co-captain Ruahei Demant [34] and reserve lock Charmaine Smith [30].

Co-captain Kennedy Simon said getting to see Itunu back in action was an exciting prospect.

“Aldora has come back from having a baby. She had an incredible Super Rugby season and she’s come into this environment pretty much where she left off,” Simon said.

“She drives our culture, she’s just beautiful to have around, she brings the girls together and she brings the best out of the girls. But then on the field, she’s completely different, you know, she’s there to do one job and that’s to go through you.”

Against Canada, the Black Ferns are expected to face their sternest test of the series, with the Canadians already having beaten both the United States [50-5] and Australia [33-14].

The Northerners have been one of the more consistent teams on the world’s stage in recent years, finishing fourth in the 2022 World Cup and second in both the Pacific Four [behind New Zealand] and WXV 1 [behind England] tournaments in 2023.

“It’s exciting, right? We go out every week and beat each other up. Just to turn that around and beat up the opposition will be nice for us. It’s been a good week building and making sure we work on our connections, but also that we balance out our game with our forwards being a physical presence and our backs finishing the job,” Simon said.

“They’ve got a lot of roaming forwards. They like to run it around the corner and be physical. We’ve just got to roll up our sleeves and go to work. Effort at the end of the day is what it’s going to be about.”

Black Ferns [1-15]: Chryss Viliko, Georgia Ponsonby, Tanya Kalounivale, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu, Layla Sae, Kennedy Simon [cc], Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Maia Joseph, Ruahei Demant [cc], Katelyn Vahaakolo, Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i [Sylvia] Brunt, Amy du Plessis, Ruby Tui, Mererangi Paul.

Reserves: Luka Connor, Amy Rule, Aldora Itunu, Charmaine Smith, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Iritana Hohaia, Hannah King, Patricia Maliepo.

