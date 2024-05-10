Ruby Tui will start on the wing for the Black Ferns against the USA this weekend. Photo / Photosport

The return of the Warriors to the NRLW adds to the ever-expanding pathways available to women who want to pursue a professional sporting career, Ruby Tui says.

The Warriors’ women’s team will return for the first time since the 2020 NRLW season next year, and the Herald reported the team’s return has piqued the interest of some athletes who currently or formerly plied their trade in the 15- and seven-a-side codes.

Tui, who will run out for the Black Ferns in their first test of the year on Saturday afternoon against the United States in Hamilton, has been a key member of the national teams in both of those codes, and said the return of a professional league team would only be good for future athletes.

“I think what interests me is the landscape of professional sportswomen in today’s era. It’s really exciting,” Tui said earlier this week.

“When I grew up, it was Silver Ferns or nothing. Now, it’s Silver Ferns, Black Ferns, Black Ferns Sevens, Warriors, AFL if you want to.

“More that intrigues me or interests me is what does that mean for the Black Ferns? We’ve got to go up in our pathways in Aupiki, we’ve got to go up with our standards in the team, so if anything, all that league movement just makes us focus inward like our focus has been.”

Tui is unsigned beyond 2024 and said conversations are ongoing in that area. She did not want to comment on it further, but rather bring attention to the task at hand for the Black Ferns this season.

The 2024 campaign shapes up as a pivotal one in the world cup preparations for the defending champions, with the Pacific Four series kicking off this weekend, before a standalone test against England at Twickenham as well as the WXV tournament later in the year.

That all doubles as key preparation for the world cup in England next year, with the Black Ferns getting an indication of the level they need to be at after being well-beaten by England in the final round of last year’s WXV 1.

Tui will be among the more experienced campaigners in the Black Ferns’ squad to face the USA, with three players named to make their debut and 11 in the matchday 23 having played fewer than 10 tests.

Lock Maiakawanakaulani Roos, who is one of 11 players in the matchday squad who also featured in the Black Ferns’ 2022 world cup triumph, said the current make-up of the group was an indication of what the management team wanted to achieve this season.

“The way that selection is going is building towards [the world cup]. We’re looking at getting more depth in the squad,” Roos said.

“People are biting at each other’s ankles for position, but it’s healthy competition. That kind of competition just grows up.”

Black Ferns v USA

Saturday, May 11. FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton. 2.05pm kickoff.

Black Ferns (1-15): Kate Henwood, Georgia Ponsonby, Tanya Kalounivale, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu, Liana Mikaele Tu’u, Kennedy Simon (cc), Layla Sae, Maia Joseph, Ruahei Demant (cc), Katelyn Vahaakolo, Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt, Amy du Plessis, Ruby Tui, Mererangi Paul.

Reserves: Luka Connor, Chryss Viliko, Amy Rule, Charmaine Smith, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Iritana Hohaia, Hannah King, Patricia Maliepo.

