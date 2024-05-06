The Warriors women featured in the NRLW in the first three seasons (2018-2020) and will return in 2025. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

A clutch of top New Zealand women’s rugby players are considering a switch to link up with the Warriors’ NRLW side next year.

After a four year hiatus – in the wake of the Covid pandemic – the Warriors women’s team are returning to the flagship female competition in 2025, in an expanded format featuring 12 teams.

Since the Warriors’ participation was confirmed in late March, there has been a flurry of interest from prospective players.

It’s believed that includes at least half a dozen current or former Black Ferns and Black Ferns Sevens players, as well as others starting to make their mark in Super Rugby Aupiki.

“There’s huge interest there, not from the Warriors necessarily targeting anyone but actually the players themselves,” former cross code star Honey Hireme-Smiler told the Big League podcast. “Once the news broke I had a few friends already involved in rugby union and Sevens asking me ‘hey how can I get amongst it, who should I be messaging, can I put my name forward.’ "

“[They are] looking at how they can transition into the game, just wanting to give it a crack. The timing is perfect, especially for some who are going to do this Olympics. A lot of them are off contract post Olympics and some are looking at ways to negotiate and play in those spaces.”

Hireme-Smiler, who was regarded as one of the greatest Kiwi Ferns of all time, before achieving success in rugby and rugby sevens, then returning to play in the NRLW, has no doubt some could make a big impact.

She gave the hypothetical example of Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, who is regarded as the gold standard in women’s rugby, for her incredible try scoring exploits in both forms of the game.

“I could see someone like that coming [in] and absolutely killing it,” said Hireme-Smiler. “She would be amazing in rugby league.”

Woodman-Wickliffe is not in the mix – with her manager confirming there has been no discussions with the Warriors, as the 32-year-old is completely focussed on the Sevens World Series and gaining selection for the Paris Olympics but the Herald understands some other big names are, with talk already circulating among league insiders.

Hireme-Smiler understands the appeal, especially as Super Rugby Aupiki and the NRLW don’t clash within the calendar.

“If the timing stays the way it is they can do both...and I am all for it,” said Hireme-Smiler. “Not only is [the NRLW] a longer season and it’s really well resourced but also financially, it’s a big jump from what Aupiki players are being paid and it puts them in more of a full time professional athlete space.”

Former Kiwis Ferns captain and long time administrator Nadene Conlon, who is charged with setting up the new iteration of the Warriors’ women, confirmed to the Herald there has been strong interest in the 2025 team.

“We have had a lot of people getting in touch, expressing an interest,” said Conlon. “They are looking at the opportunity”

While Conlon didn’t want to discuss individuals, there were a number of rugby players who had expressed “genuine” desire to consider a switch.

The Warriors would be open to one season deals – if an athlete wanted to juggle two codes - though longer term contracts were preferable to build a squad.

New Zealand Rugby hold a pragmatic view, with General Manager of Professional Rugby and Performance Chris Lendrum saying anything that gives more female athletes a chance to have increased time in professional environments is positive.

Lendrum felt players who may be switching fell into two camps. There were senior ones, who may have a sabbatical type clause built into their contracts, like Tyla King (who played for the Dragons in 2023) or Stacey Waaka, who will join the Brisbane Broncos after the Paris Olympics.

“Working with senior players to given them the opportunity to experience something else and refresh mentally just makes sense,” Lendrum told the Herald.

The other tier, according to Lendrum, are those on the cusp of, or just outside, national squads.

“Going to NRLW for a player that has played Aupiki is an opportunity to get into another professional environment and be surrounded with good resource and training, medical staff, coaching and keep developing your skills and capability.”

Lendrum is hopeful that the “vast majority” would come back to rugby, if they aspire to national representation.

“We want as many people in our rugby pathway as possible but where we are at in the development of women’s sport [here] that is not going to be the case 100 per cent of the time and I would rather work with that than work against it.”

There are around 40 contracted Black Ferns. Salaries range between $50,000-$70,000 plus a number of add ons and benefits, including $2,000 per week in assembly fees.

The 20 contracted players in the Sevens programme have a base of between $50,000-$90,000 plus assembly payments and other benefits.

Super Rugby Aupiki players were entitled to minimum payments of $17,000 this season.

The NRLW salary cap for 2025 is around A$1.4 million ($1.54 million). Most players will be paid between $44,000-$55,000, though they are also encouraged to work part time or study, with no team training permitted between 8am-4pm to encourage that.

Players are also allowed to be employed by the club or sponsors – in legitimate jobs – while the NRL also provides up to $5000 in annual grants towards University or tertiary study.

As well as the rugby interest, there are a significant amount of Kiwis based at other NRLW clubs who had clauses in their deals allowing them to explore a possible return home, if the Warriors were reinstated.

“Some have already reached out,” confirmed Conlon.

The Warriors can sign 24 players, along with four development players. The commitment stretches across six months, with an eight week pre-season, the round robin section and a two week finals series.

However the most pressing priority is a head coach. The club have yet to go to market but have held talks with potential candidates.

“We have still got time and we want to make sure we get the right person,” said Conlon. “But hopefully it is not too far away.”

While a New Zealander would be “ideal” Conlon conceded that an Australian was perhaps more likely, given the sheer amount of coaches within their pyramid.

