The Warriors NRLW team perform a haka in 2021. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors will return to the NRLW in 2025 after a five-year absence, adding another arrow to the ever-strengthening quiver of New Zealand rugby league.

The Australian Rugby League Commission today announced their inclusion as one of two clubs to be added to an expanded 12-team competition in 2025.

While the draw is yet to be confirmed, the likely structure will include an eight-week preseason, an 11-round regular season and a two-week finals series.

“It’s obviously extremely exciting, not just for our club but for women’s rugby league in New Zealand,” said New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“Our fans have eagerly awaited the return of their side to the NRLW stage. We saw that excitement pre-Covid and now, after plenty of work, we’re finally ready to go again.”

Work behind the scenes on both the logistics and resourcing necessary to successfully re-enter the competition has been going on since the club officially returned to Go Media Stadium after the 2022 season.

Though major appointments like a head coach and marquee players were yet to be made, George said the green light from the NRL meant the club could now make moves.

“We were a big part of the competition before and we’ve been working hard to get back in ever since.”

George said the Warriors’ legacy in the NRLW serves as a testament to their commitment to women’s rugby league and a desire to reclaim their position at the forefront of the sport.

The Warriors appointed leading New Zealand rugby league administrator Nadene Conlon as the club’s NRLW academy manager more than a year ago to create a development and pathways programme ahead of a planned return to the competition.

“There has been a lot of work going on behind the scenes to make this possible,” said the former Kiwi Ferns captain.

“Now we can push on and set about bringing a team together for our re-entry into the NRLW next year.

“We’re delighted it has come to fruition. The number of women playing the game in New Zealand has been growing so much and now the dream of representing the Warriors is becoming a reality.”

The Warriors were one of four foundation clubs alongside Brisbane, St George Illawarra and the Sydney Roosters when the NRLW was launched in 2018; they played in the competition for the first three seasons before the Covid pandemic’s impact forced them to withdraw.

The Warriors’ return to the NRLW promises to reignite the passion for the sport among players and fans alike, providing an invaluable opportunity for homegrown talent to showcase their skills in the famed Warriors strip.

With further details set to be announced soon, the stage is set for the Warriors to embark on a new chapter in their NRLW journey.