Stacey Waaka runs in a try against Australia during the final of the Hong Kong Sevens. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns legend Stacey Waaka has made a switch in codes from union to league for a chance to add even more silverware to an already laden cabinet.

The midfielder will join the Brisbane Broncos NRLW squad after competing at the Paris Olympics with the Black Ferns Sevens.

Waaka has stacked up an impressive resume during her time with the Black Ferns, winning two Rugby World Cups, sevens gold at the 2020 Olympic Games and 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2018 Sevens World Cup.

Now, the 28-year-old is looking to take her talents to Brisbane, with the eventual goal of taking out the top spot in yet another competition.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous about joining the Broncos family this season, because I know the success they’ve had in the past, but I’m also so thrilled about this new and exciting opportunity,” Waaka told the club.

“I know I’ll get the best support from this club during the year to help with the switch once I join the Broncos post-Olympics.

“I’ve watched this team with a lot of interest from afar, especially with my good mate Gayle [Broughton] in the squad, who has excelled so highly since switching codes.

“She [Broughton] alongside other former rugby teammates have all inspired me to take up this new sport but I’m really looking forward to new friendships/connections, more personal growth on and off the pitch...”

The Broncos finished fourth in last year’s NRLW, beaten in the semifinals by the eventual champions, the Newcastle Knights.

The coach of the Broncos NRLW squad, former NRL star Scott Prince, said he is enthused to strengthen the depth of his squad with a big signing.

“It’s very exciting for someone of her calibre to join the ranks of the NRLW programme. Her record speaks for itself. I’m looking forward to seeing what she’ll produce on a league field,” said Prince.

“She’s the type of player that will prove that you can make the switch from union to league.

“She’ll make an impact with high-flying strong runs. She’s an excitement machine along the edge.

“They don’t call her the smiling assassin for nothing.”