Hypothetically, starting today, you have four years to train and qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

That’s 1669 days and more than 40,000 hours to pour your heart, soul, sweat and tears (and a heck of a lot of commitment) into earning a ticket to the world’s biggest sporting event.

With Paris 2024 on the horizon, featuring 32 sports and encompassing 329 events, the Herald sought New Zealanders’ opinions on the sport they perceive as the easiest.

It’s essential to acknowledge that every sport has its unique and challenging aspects but with no disrespect to the athletes, the question arises: For an everyday person, what might be the best opportunity for qualification?

Rowing

Rationale: Clarifying, rowing doesn’t qualify for inclusion in the list of easier Olympic sports. An exception, however, may be made for the teammate at the front of the boat, known as the coxswain. The coxswain’s role is to steer the boat, facing the rowers, providing commands, and motivating them to increase speed. Coxswains have distinct responsibilities separate from their teammates as the rowers engage in a rigorous full-body workout that demands strength, and endurance.

Barriers: Have to be petite and an effective communicator.

Bonnie’s assessment: Technique: 2, Physical Impact: 1, Mental focus: 9, Equipment and Facilities: 8

Equestrian

Rationale: There are two kinds of mammals in equestrian – and it’s the non-human one exerting the most energy. Don’t like standing, no worries, it’s a seated sport. Once mastering the art of riding and building a good relationship with the horse is achieved, it just leaves consistent training for the rider to control the powerful animal to excel on the course.

Barriers: Finding a cheap horse.

Bonnie’s assessment: Technique: 8, Physical Impact: 1, Mental focus: 9, Equipment and Facilities: 10

Shooting or Archery

Rationale: Many people consider shooting and/or archery to be among the less physically demanding sports. Once the technique is mastered, the focus shifts to accuracy. Training for four years provides ample time to develop rhythmic precision.

Barriers: Requires specialised equipment.

Bonnie’s assessment: Technique: 8, Physical Impact: 1, Mental focus: 9, Equipment and Facilities: 8

New Zealand's Natalie Rooney on her way to winning silver in the women's trap shooting at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Photo / www.photosport.nz

Running and Walking

Rationale: Some suggest that running and walking are among the easiest sports, given that these activities are learned from a very young age and are skills often used daily. Unlike many other sports, they don’t require specialised equipment, making them accessible and easy to improve upon

Barriers: To be an excellent runner requires a lot of natural skill. It’s also very physically demanding and requires an extreme level of mental toughness.

Bonnie’s assessment: Technique: 8, Physical Impact: 9.5, Mental focus: 9, Equipment and Facilities: 1

A goalie: Waterpolo, Football, Hockey

Rationale: Goalkeepers in sports often exhibit a fearless nature. While skill is essential, and they may confront physical challenges, an extraordinary level of athleticism isn’t always a requirement. The primary task for goalies is to prevent the ball from entering the net, and the focus is on effectiveness rather than aesthetic finesse. Clad in protective gear, a goalie’s readiness to face potential impacts, such as a ball to the face or contact with a hockey stick, is more crucial than extreme athleticism.

Barriers: Most teams would only have up to three goalkeepers, meaning they’d need the best of the best.

Winter sport – Curling

Rationale: Bowls were mentioned as one of the easier sports, but it’s important to note that it is not included in the Olympic Games. In contrast, curling, a somewhat similar sport, is part of the Winter Olympics. The objective in curling is to slide a stone on ice towards a target, and sweepers play a role in influencing the stone’s path and speed. Curling is often perceived as more accessible than some high-intensity sports, with low physical barriers for participants.

Barriers: Requires immense accuracy.

Bonnie’s assessment: Technique: 7, Physical Impact: 3, Mental focus: 7, Equipment and Facilities: 5

Curling, which is somewhat similar to bowls, is included in the Winter Olympics. Photo / New York Times

Breakdancing, Gymnastics, Synchronised Swimming

Rationale: In breakdancing, gymnastics, synchronised swimming and similar sports, the concept of a clear winner or loser differs from other sports. Instead of a goal, points, or timing format, these sports rely on a scoring system where judges determine the outcome. While there are specific criteria that athletes must meet, akin to a coach’s evaluation, the subjective nature of judges’ opinions and perspectives can influence favourability towards particular athletes.

Barriers: Codes like these are extremely technically niche and difficult.

Any team sport

Rationale: There are many spots on a team and depending on what a coach is after, players just need them to fancy one aspect of their game to get a call-up. Being selected for a team can often be subjective and political, which could help one player over the other.

Barriers: Finding the balance between competing with teammates for a spot, versus working with them to be the best team.

Any - depending on where you’re from and what sport is popular

The qualification process for specific sports at the Olympic Games varies, making the journey to earning a spot either easier or more challenging. In some sports, athletes or teams need to be the best globally in their discipline, while others may only need to excel within their confederation.

For instance, New Zealand football teams often secure Olympic qualification by being the top-performing team among Oceania nations. In contrast, European football teams, despite being highly ranked globally, might face challenges in securing spots due to limitations in their regional allocations.

Additionally, sports with lower participation may offer a shorter path to the top since there are fewer competitors to surpass. The diversity in qualification requirements adds an extra layer of complexity to the Olympic journey across various sports and regions.

