The Black Ferns return to Hamilton for their first test of the year this weekend. Photo / Photosport

As they await their opening test of the year, the Black Ferns have taken a different approach to their preparations.

On Saturday, the side will run out for their first test of 2024 when they host the United States in Hamilton, a match which kickstarts their campaign in the Pacific Four series.

It’s a test that will see the side cap three new players, with lock Maama Vaipulu and halfback Maia Joseph to start, and Hannah King named on the bench where she is joined by returning Black Fern Kaipo Olsen-Baker.

But in preparing for the outing, the reigning world champions have taken an inward look.

“For us, we talk about our DNA and we’re really trying to find out what that is,” Black Ferns director of Rugby Allan Bunting said. “We’ve got some really special young ladies in our group across the board that are different, and [it’s about] finding out and believing in what we can bring.

“For us, we want to get our crowds back. I think that’s our responsibility and the brand that we play, but unleashing the special gifts that we have is important, so we’ve got to find what that [DNA] is.”

While there are a host of familiar names running out for the Black Ferns’ first test of the year, there have been changes beyond the new and returning faces.

Among them, Mererangi Paul will start at fullback with Renee Holmes unavailable, No 8 Layla Sae will make her fourth test appearance, while prop Chryss Viliko is set for her third test bow should she be called upon from the bench.

In the more familiar combinations, Georgia Ponsonby and Luka Connor again begin the season as the hooking duo, Sylvia Brunt and Amy du Plessis combine in the midfield, while Katelyn Vahaakolo and Ruby Tui line up on the wings.

“We have seen consistency in a few areas we have been working through and we are looking forward to seeing this in our opening test,” Bunting said. “Our coaching group have been pleased with the intent and focus our squad have been putting in. We know our ladies are eager to kick off their international season and take on the USA in front of our fans at home.”

Bunting noting the desire to get supporters back into the stands comes after crowd sizes in New Zealand were among the talking points during the WXV 1 series late last year, with English captain Marlie Packer saying there was a disappointing lack of fans in the stands through the three-week tournament.

Bumper crowds turned out to support the Black Ferns during their 2022 World Cup campaign. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant said in-stand fan support was a big part of what made playing on home soil special.

Despite the slowdown in that area after the 2022 World Cup, she was hopeful the new season would see more people returning to the stands.

“Oftentimes, except for in the last couple of years, this team has been so used to travelling and running out on fields where there’s no one there supporting us. To have the opportunity for that to be reversed, for us to run out and there be just a sea of black, everyone there supporting us, the energy that the crowd gives when we’re on the field is so contagious,” Demant said.

“I truly don’t believe that anyone will ever understand how that feels unless you’re on that field at that moment; how it feels to have the support of not just your family, but your country behind you and the upper hand that we have playing at home. I think we play an exciting style of rugby, and I think the way that we’ve been training, that excitement is only going to lift.

“I would love to see more people come to our games and watch us live because it’s exciting for them, but it’s even more exciting for us.”

Black Ferns v USA

Saturday, May 11. FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton. 2.05pm kickoff.

Black Ferns (1-15): Kate Henwood, Georgia Ponsonby, Tanya Kalounivale, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu, Liana Mikaele Tu’u, Kennedy Simon (cc), Layla Sae, Maia Joseph, Ruahei Demant (cc), Katelyn Vahaakolo, Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt, Amy du Plessis, Ruby Tui, Mererangi Paul.

Reserves: Luka Connor, Chryss Viliko, Amy Rule, Charmaine Smith, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Iritana Hohaia, Hannah King, Patricia Maliepo.

