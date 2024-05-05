The Black Ferns will return this weekend for the first round of the Pacific Four. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns management have been clear from the outset that they have been working with a three-year plan in mind in order to have the side in the best place possible for next year’s World Cup.

In 2023, it was about building foundations. Now, as they prepare to resume their journey with the Pacific Four tournament starting in Hamilton on Saturday, the next step in that process has been initiated.

“This year’s all about consistency and momentum of those foundations,” assistant Ferns coach Tony Christie said.

“There are some areas of our game that we need to get better at that we found out following the England game in particular, and that’s a big focus for us, particularly around being able to play multiple styles as a Black Ferns team.”

“The England game” being the 33-12 loss in the final round of the inaugural WXV 1 tournament late last year, in which the Red Roses largely dominated the Black Ferns, starving them of possession and putting them under immense pressure when they did have the ball.

It was a tough way for the season to end, not just because of the way the game went, but because the result saw the Black Ferns become the lowest-finishing of the three Pacific Four teams in that tournament [the USA finished fourth in the Pacific Four so played WXV 2 instead].

In taking stock for the season ahead, Christie said the coaches were keeping a close eye on how athletes were performing during the Super Rugby Aupiki season, using a popular pastime to compare notes.

Maia Joseph is one of three uncapped players in the Black Ferns' squad for the Pacific Four. Photo / Photosport

“The performances of Aupiki were a lot better this year. We did a thing as a coaches each week, we would select our form team of the week and that was consistently changing throughout,” Christie said.

“It was just a method we used to make sure that we didn’t have biases hanging from the previous squad. As a coaching group we’d get together, pick our form XV, and, like selection, there’s always debate, which is healthy because we all see it from different angles and different views depending on our roles within the team.

“With form and performances, it changes between each week. But we looked at it overall, then obviously there were discussions around what girls have already done in the black jersey.”

That all boiled down to the 30-strong squad selected for the Pacific Four, which features uncapped players Maama Vaipulu, Hannah King and Maia Joseph, returning players such as Aldora Itunu and Marcelle Parkes, along with a host of key 2023 contributors like Ruahei Demant, Kennedy Simon and Maiakawanakaulani Roos.

The week ahead will be key for the Black Ferns’ players as they look to stake their claim to a starting role on Saturday afternoon, and Christie said the management team were taking an open mind into selections.

“At the moment, no long-term planning. It’s just about making sure everyone gets the opportunity to impress through practices.”

Black Ferns fixtures for the Pacific Four series

v USA. FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton. Saturday May 11, 2.05pm.

v Canada. Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch. Sunday May 19, 4.35pm.

v Australia. North Harbour Stadium, Auckland. Saturday May 25, 2.05pm.

Black Ferns squad

Loosehead props: Kate Henwood, Chryss Viliko, Marcelle Parkes.

Hookers: Luka Connor, Georgia Ponsonby, Leaso Grace Gago Tiatia.

Tighthead props: Tanya Kalounivale, Amy Rule, Aldora Itunu.

Locks: Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Charmaine Smith, Maama Vaipulu, Alana Bremner.

Loose forwards: Kennedy Simon, Layla Sae, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kaipo Olsen-Baker.

Halfbacks: Iritana Hohaia, Maia Joseph.

First five-eighths: Ruahei Demant, Hannah King.

Midfield: Logo i Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt, Amy du Plessis, Grace Steinmetz, Monica Tagoai.

Outside backs: Ruby Tui, Mererangi Paul, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Patricia Maliepo, Renee Holmes.

Unavailable for selection: Ayesha Leti-I’iga (knee), Awhina Tangen Wainohu (neck), Joanah Ngan-Woo (ankle), Santo Taumata (knee), Sophie Fisher (neck).

