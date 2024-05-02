You might have ten fingers, but there’s only one rugby! When Blues Prop Marcel Renata was told he needed to lose a digit to keep playing, the choice was obvious. Video / Kea Kids News

The Black Ferns have a chance to set a women’s test rugby attendance record later this year.

New Zealand will go head-to-head with England’s Red Roses at Twickenham Stadium in London on Saturday, September 14.

With a capacity of 82,000 fans, the Twickenham fixture has the potential to break the world record for the largest crowd ever for a women’s rugby test.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson said the prospects of the Black Ferns facing their Northern Hemisphere rivals at such an iconic venue would make for a thrilling occasion.

“We have worked closely with England Rugby Football Union [(RFU] to get this Test locked into the calendar as we believe it forms an important part of the team’s build up to Rugby World Cup 2025. Twickenham has been home to some hugely memorable matches involving our national teams and we expect this Test to join that list, -with the massive rivalry the two teams share.”

The Black Ferns v England rivalry goes back to 1997 with the teams having met 31 times including three Tests at Twickenham where the home team was victorious each time in 2009, 2011 and 2012. The Black Ferns hold 19 wins to 11 advantage with one draw since their first Test against the Red Roses.

However, in recent times it has been impossible to separate the teams with the past eight matches split four apiece, including the 2021 Rugby World Cup (played in 2022) won by the Black Ferns, and the WXV 1 final last year won by England.

Black Ferns director of rugby, Allan Bunting, said: “It is an awesome opportunity for our wāhine to be playing England at hopefully a packed-out Twickenham Stadium. To see the fans filling the stands during the Women’s Six Nations has been outstanding and we are hoping to see the same when we take on the Red Roses.”

“As one of the venues for the World Cup, this Test will provide great preparation for our team.”

The Black Ferns will travel to England for this Test ahead of their end of year WXV campaign. Confirmation of those fixtures will come after the qualifying Pacific Four Series.

Tickets for the fixtures will be on sale with general sale opening on Wednesday, May 15 (UKT).