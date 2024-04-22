Maama Vaipulu has earned a Black Ferns contract. Photo / Photosport

Maama Vaipulu’s sporting career could have played out much differently.

A talented volleyball player, it was only last year that the 21-year-old lock committed herself to rugby – a call that was made in consultation with her parents and some of her coaches.

“I didn’t make the call,” Vaipulu tells the Herald.

“They really wanted me to focus on one thing, which was rugby because it offered me more opportunities than what volleyball could have. Reflecting now, I think that was the best decision.

“I think I would’ve tried to juggle both, but it wouldn’t have worked out. We have a scheduled week, and volleyball probably would have just gotten in the way a bit.”

Now, after an impressive season with the Super Rugby Aupiki champion Blues Women’s team, Vaipulu is taking her talents to the top level.

Vaipulu is one of 40 athletes to have secured a Black Ferns contract for the 2024 season, and one of five to be receiving a Black Ferns contract for the first time - alongside Atlanta Lolohea, Hannah King, Kahlia Awa, and Maia Joseph.

Vaipulu says she got a call from Black Ferns director of rugby Allan Bunting during a gym session late last month, but doesn’t exactly remember how the conversation went.

“I felt like a few people knew I was about to get a call, but I didn’t [know]. They were just waiting for me to get it,” she recalls.

“He was just like ‘hello Maama, this is Bunts’ and talked about why I deserved this contract. I don’t really remember how it went because my mind was so blank at the time.

“We have a couch outside our gym. I just sat on there and was taking deep breaths in because I didn’t know if that was real or not.

“When we talked over the phone, I remember he said he liked my physicality and in rugby you have to be very physical. I think that’s what I bring – a bit of feistiness and aggression to the game and I just hope I continue to do that.”

The contract will see Vaipulu continue her steep learning curve in the game.

Playing alongside a talented and experienced forwards group with the Blues has been great for her development, she says, with the likes of Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Eloise Blackwell and Charmaine McMenamin helping to guide her.

“They’ve helped me a lot. I threw myself into rugby. I didn’t know the sport and learning off them really helped me to be more confident in the game and my role as a player,” she says.

“Aupiki is a very professional space, but I think the Black Ferns will be even higher. I don’t know how they go about it, but I definitely will be learning.”

Along with the Black Ferns newcomers, experienced quartet Aldora Itunu, Marcelle Parkes, Kaipo Olsen-Baker and Monica Tagoai have earned a return to the environment.

“We are pleased to be able to welcome back these experienced players into our environment,” Bunting said.

“Their perseverance, physical presence and ability to impact games has been evident. They have been standouts for their respective teams during Super Rugby Aupiki and we are excited to see what they bring to environment.”

Phillipa Love, Liv McGoverne and Mia Anderson will join the squad on interim contracts as injury cover, with one additional fulltime contract still to be confirmed.

Black Ferns contracted players for 2024

Alana Bremner (Matatū, Canterbury), Aldora Itunu (Blues, Auckland), Amy du Plessis (Matatū, Canterbury), Amy Rule (Matatū, Canterbury), Ariana Bayler (Chiefs Manawa, Waikato), Atlanta Lolohea (Matatū, Canterbury), Ayesha Leti-I’iga (Hurricanes Poua, Wellington), Awhi Tangen-Wainohu (Chiefs Manawa, Waikato), Charmaine Smith (Chiefs Manawa, Northland), Chelsea Bremner (Chiefs Manawa, Canterbury), Chryss Viliko (Blues, Auckland), Georgia Ponsonby (Matatū, Canterbury), Grace Steinmetz (Chiefs Manawa, Canterbury), Hannah King (Hurricanes Poua, Canterbury), Iritana Hohaia (Hurricanes Poua, Taranaki), Joanah Ngan Woo (Hurricanes Poua, Wellington), Kahlia Awa (Blues, Hawke’s Bay), Kaipo Olsen-Baker (Matatū, Manawatū), Kate Henwood (Chiefs Manawa, Bay of Plenty), Katelyn Vahaakolo (Blues, Auckland), Kennedy Simon (Chiefs Manawa, Waikato), Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (Blues, Auckland), Layla Sae (Hurricanes Poua, Manawatū), Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt (Blues, Auckland), Lucy Jenkins (Matatū, Canterbury), Luka Connor (Chiefs Manawa, Bay of Plenty), Leaso Grace Gago Tiatia (Blues, Counties Manukau), Maama Vaipulu (Blues, Auckland), Maia Joseph (Matatū, Otago), Maiakawanakaulani Roos (Blues, Auckland), Marcelle Parkes (Matatū, Canterbury), Mererangi Paul (Chiefs Manawa, Counties Manukau), Monica Tagoai (Hurricanes Poua, Wellington), Patricia Maliepo (Blues, Auckland), Renee Holmes (Chiefs Manawa, Waikato), Ruahei Demant (Blues, Auckland), Ruby Tui (Chiefs Manawa, Counties Manukau), Santo Taumata (Chiefs Manawa, Bay of Plenty), Sophie Fisher (Blues, Auckland), Tanya Kalounivale (Chiefs Manawa, Waikato).

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.