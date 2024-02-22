The Black Ferns will face USA in Hamilton. Photo / Photosport

An epic series of afternoon kick-offs in Hamilton, Christchurch and Auckland will be a feature of the Black Ferns Pacific Four Series schedule as they set out to defend their title this year.

The Black Ferns will start their Pacific Four Series against USA at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton on May 11 at 2.05pm, before heading south to Ōtautahi Christchurch, to play Canada at 4.35pm on Sunday, May 19 at Apollo Projects Stadium.

North Harbour Stadium will host the trans-Tasman battle against Australia, on Saturday, May 25 at 2.05pm, with the fixture doubling as the opening test of the O’Reilly Cup, presented by Ryman Healthcare.

Tickets for the Pacific Four Series will be available to purchase from 10am Wednesday, March 20, and fans can register to get advance access to tickets here.

The results of the Pacific Four Series will also dictate the Black Ferns WXV schedule later in the year with the top three sides qualifying WXV1 and the bottom placed team destined for WXV2.

“We are thrilled to have our Black Ferns starting their year on home soil. It’s a fantastic opportunity for all our fans to get behind our incredible wāhine toa,” New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said.

“To have the Pacific Four Series matches hosted across Aotearoa-New Zealand is part of our wider strategy to ensure we are showcasing our Black Ferns to a wide audience, inspiring future generations, and allowing the team to connect with fans throughout the country.”

Hamilton City Council general manager of venues, tourism and events Sean Murray said they’re excited to host the much-anticipated match at FMG Stadium Waikato.

“The Black Ferns will have the support of Waikato behind them, with a strong local fan base and many travelling from further afield to watch the game,” Murray said.

“We welcome visitors to our vibrant city and encourage them to make a weekend of it – explore the world-class Hamilton Gardens, learn local history at Waikato Museum, and get a glimpse of our new tiger cubs at Hamilton Zoo.”

Black Ferns 2024 Fixtures:

Pacific Four Series:

Black Ferns v USA, Saturday, May 11, 2.05pm, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton.

Black Ferns v Canada, Sunday, May 19, 4.35pm, Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch.

Black Ferns vs. Australia, 2.05pm, Saturday, May 25, North Harbour Stadium, Auckland (doubles as the first O’Reilly Cup Test, presented by Ryman Healthcare).

O’Reilly Cup:

Australia v Black Ferns – Sunday, July 14, Ballymore Stadium, Brisbane, Australia.





