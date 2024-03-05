Anton Segner is a man on the move.

The German-born, New Zealand adopted loose forward’s future is secure after signing a two-year contract extension with the Blues that coincides with shifting his provincial allegiance from Tasman to Auckland.

A permanent move to Auckland aptly reflects Segner’s steadily progressing standing.

Segner’s rugby development, from a New Zealand perspective at least, started at Nelson College where he earned a scholarship after first arriving as a 15-year-old exchange student from Frankfurt in 2017.

German rugby players are far less common than steins and bratwurst but, from the outset, Segner’s work ethic stood out and he soon progressed through the Tasman, Crusaders and national age-grade ranks.

Two years ago, he was snaffled from red-and-black country by now All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald. While he’s savoured sporadic Super Rugby Pacific opportunities since, Segner immediately impressed new Blues coach Vern Cotter and, therefore, appears to be on the verge of a breakout season.

Despite confronting stiff competition from past or present All Blacks Dalton Papali’i, Akira Ioane and Hoskins Sotutu in the stacked Blues loose forwards, Segner knocked back overtures from other Super teams - namely the Crusaders - to commit to a fulltime Auckland base.

Anton Segner in action for the Blues. Photo / Photosport

“This region is really starting to feel like home for me so I’m happy to get settled here,” Segner said after signing on through to the end of 2026.

“People are going to say there’s a lot of competition so why stay? Part of the reason I was keen to re-sign is competition in my eyes is what makes you a better player. Me competing with those guys like Dalton, Hoskins and Aki, the list goes on, I know I benefit from that.

“Nelson is where I went to school for three years and that was my stepping stone into Super Rugby and the Blues. I owe a lot to that club and region but my career goes on and that chapter ends, and another one starts which I’m very much looking forward to.”

As Cotter adopts a full squad policy to this season, having already rested All Blacks Rieko Ioane and Finlay Christie, Segner is expected to return to start at blindside flanker for the Blues’ trip to Wellington this weekend after sitting out last week’s win over the Highlanders, with Akira Ioane shifting to the back of the scrum and Sotutu reverting to the bench after a standout start that includes five tries from two outings.

Sam Darry is also set for a six-to-eight-week spell on the sidelines with an MCL injury to further deplete the Blues locking stocks, while captain Patrick Tuipulotu continues his recovery from a broken jaw.

While Segner’s increasing ability over the ball as a genuine turnover exponent position him as a natural openside, Papali’i’s presence has often pushed Segner to No 6 for the Blues where his defensive workrate consistently comes to the fore.

“As long as I’m out there, I’m happy,” Segner said. “I definitely enjoy all three loose forward positions and I’ve talked to Vern about that. Wherever I’m needed, I can do that.”

Segner, now in his third season with the Blues, doesn’t turn 23 until July. As he continues to add muscle to his frame, he will only enhance his influence in the coming years. His next step will be progressing his ball-carrying to match his defensive efforts - and physically dominating his opponents.

“Physically for sure,” Segner said of his recent development.

“Being surrounded by bigger athletes, I’ve had to match them with that. I’ve never had trouble putting on weight so I’m happy to keep doing that and move well at that weight.

“I’m sitting around 108-109kg at the moment and I feel good in contact and good around the park. I was quite a bit lighter when I first arrived here so our nutritionist got me on a good plan. I’m starting to bulk up a bit now, which is helping me out on the field. It’s about learning how to throw that weight around now.”

As an adopted Kiwi, Segner harbours ambitions to one day represent the All Blacks. For now, though, he is reticent about voicing those, knowing the depths of loose forward competition throughout the country.

“At the moment my focus is on the Blues. Day to day, I want to be the best rugby player I can be. If further honours develop from there, that would be great for my career.”

Humble, hardworking and with youth on his side, Segner possesses all the attributes to eventually progress to the test scene.

Should he achieve that trailblazing feat in future, his German fan club is sure to soar.

“My dad did a piece last year on him being the founder and owner and, at the time, only fan on that page. I’ll see if there’s any more fans on it. My parents and younger brother are coming over at the end of the month so that’s always special having them here and being able to show them around.”

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.