Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Q&A with Blues loose forward Anton Segner - The German rugby star with All Blacks dreams

10 minutes to read
German rugby player Anton Segner chats to NZME about his unique journey to playing Super Rugby in New Zealand. Photo / Brett Phibbs

German rugby player Anton Segner chats to NZME about his unique journey to playing Super Rugby in New Zealand. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Chris Rattue
By
Chris Rattue

Reporter

His story is unique and almost surreal.

Anton Segner was a German kid who fell in love with rugby, and decided to aim for the big time. At just 15 he arrived in New Zealand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.