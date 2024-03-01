The Prime Minister tried his hand at cricket at the Blackcaps and Australia reception at Premier House in Wellington. Video / NZ Herald

Blues 37 Highlanders 29

There is nothing subtle about Vern Cotter’s Blues.

Sure, they have some silky talents. First and foremost, though, the Blues bash, crash, smash.

With All Blacks coach Scott Robertson and forwards mentor Jason Ryan watching on in Melbourne at the sparsely populated “Super Round” Hoskins Sotutu doubled down on his impressive start to the season with a hat-trick to propel the Blues to an at-time scratchy victory that consigned the improving Highlanders to their 17th straight New Zealand derby defeat.

Cast aside last year when he was dropped from the All Blacks and All Blacks XV teams, former test No 8 Sotutu has signalled his intent early this year. With a high work-rate he set the tone in the Blues opening win over the Fijian Drua last week and then backed up those efforts in Melbourne.

While Sotutu led the charge collectively the Blues overcame a scrappy first half and some patchy moments to wear down the Highlanders.

The Blues consistently direct, physical, up the middle approach won’t catch anyone by surprise but the powerful platform is difficult to counter.

Hoskins Sotutu of the Blues scores a try during the round two Super Rugby Pacific match between Highlanders and Blues at AAMI Park. Getty Images

In a match where both teams claimed five tries the Highlanders were more competitive than the scoreline suggests.

Missing nine points off the tee proved costly after they led 15-8 in the first half. Their defence was superb but they never had enough ball which eventually took its toll and sapped their legs.

After their opening victory against Moana Pasifika, the Highlanders faded when the bench was introduced.

Welsh playmaker Rhys Patchell, who laid on two tries and scored one, and flanker Sean Withy were the Highlanders’ best.

With multiple carries from the base of the ruck and high involvement elsewhere All Blacks wing Mark Tele’a continues to remind everyone of his class.

Stephen Perofeta sparked the turning point of the match, though.

With time up in the first half Blues playmaker Perofeta fooled everyone to instigate an audacious breakout from his in goal that finished with Tele’a stealing a 22-15 half time lead and lethal Highlanders fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens sent to the bin.

The Blues took full advantage after the break to fashion a 32-15 lead before the Highlanders fought back late, with replacement playmaker Ajay Faleafaga collecting a try on debut and slotting the sideline conversion at the death.

While the Blues are now two-and-two to start their campaign new head coach Cotter has issues at lock after losing Sam Darry to a serious knee injury. Darry’s injury further compounds captain Patrick Tuipulotu’s absence with a broken jaw.

Cotter, a tough task master, won’t be satisfied with the Blues overall performance despite achieving it while resting All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane and halfback Finlay Christie.

The Blues didn’t help themselves from the outset. With nine first half turnovers, through simple dropped passes, fumbles at the breakdown, wayward passes and kicks, they blew several attacking opportunities and gifted the Highlanders easy outs.

A lack of patience bred frustration for the Blues as their repeated attempts to punch through the middle of the park didn’t bring immediate rewards.

The Highlanders, to their credit, brought a notable physicality to their defensive work and had success targeting the breakdown.

With their limited ball in hand the Highlanders regularly broke the Blues defence open.

Sean Withy brushed through Ofa Tu’ungafasi’s attempted tackle for the opening try. Patchell delivered a sumptuous offload to spark Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens’ strike. And when former All Blacks halfback Folau Fakatava’s deft grubber sent Patchell over, the Highlanders should have grasped a commanding lead.

Unfortunately for the southerners, their goal kicking let them down.

Despite dominating possession and territory, the Blues battled to convert.

Eventually, though, the Blues edged closer through Sotutu and Taufa Funaki, the halfback beating three defenders, from close range.

The Blues seemed certain to trail at the break, only Perofeta had other ideas turn the tide and leave the Highlanders in his wake.

Blues: Hoskins Sotutu 3, Taufa Funaki, Mark Tele’a tries, Stephen Perofeta pen, con

Highlanders: Sean Withy, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Rhys Patchell, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Ajay Faleafaga tries, Sam Gilbert con, Faleafaga con





HT: 22-15



