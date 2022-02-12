Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Scott Robertson says he is more ready than ever to take the All Black reins while sounding a warning to rival Super Rugby teams.

In an interview with Newstalk ZB Robertson said he remains hell bent on improving his all-powerful Crusaders unit.

The Crusaders open their latest campaign against the Hurricanes in Dunedin on Saturday night as the Covid pandemic threatens to rip through the rejigged competition.

But if ever a coach is built to deal with an evolving crisis, it is Robertson.

The inside word on Robertson's Crusaders suggests a camp which does not involve obsessive over-coaching and is built around a great spirit.

And the coach himself has given some credence to that on the eve of the new season.

He also revealed the overseas club contacts who keep him on top of his game, and they include two NRL rugby league heavyweights.

The zany former All Black loose forward has inspired an unprecedented title haul while creating a cult following and an army of fans who want him to take over the All Blacks.

His five successive titles followed years of disappointment for a juggernaut which could no longer turn its rugby excellence into titles.

Robertson told Newstalk ZB's Jason Pine that the build-up to the 2022 season has involved making sure his champion squad is "clear on how we want to play" and getting the returning All Blacks up to speed on that.

"Then just go and have some fun," said Robertson, a statement which is probably a significant part of his philosophy.

When asked how he keeps the side at the top of their game, Robertson said while he was confident about his technical ability, it wasn't the area where he really thrived.

"People need to have a clear reason why you are there and why you love playing," he said.

"That's where I back myself as a coach.

"I get the (technical coaching side of) game, I played it for so long, I was coaching through schools and clubs.

"(But) the leadership, cultural…the actual inspiring part, to do it every year, to make the boys as hungry, you get caught out if you're not hungry.

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson looks on during the round five Super Rugby Trans-Tasman match between the Melbourne Rebels and the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

"That's the part I love. You have little themes, boys get to challenge themselves and enjoy their days, and want to make history."

Great rugby coaches can appear as stern characters.

Robertson, in keeping with his image, said he was not one to bawl out players.

"It's not my style (although) now and again I'll give them a real clear understanding that our work ethic isn't there," he said.

"I've got really good mentors, I do a lot of personal development stuff off the field during the season.

"I've got enough time to do it - all our coaches coach other teams except me.

"I do the leadership courses, do a lot of work on tūrangawaewae stuff, belonging, our standing, where we come from. You refresh that every year so it becomes new."

Robertson said he closely follows rugby in the northern hemisphere and has great relationships with the coaches at Saracens and Leinster.

He has a similar link with two NRL heavyweights, the Melbourne Storm who are led by Craig Bellamy, and the Sydney Roosters who are coached by Trent Robertson.

"I talk to other coaches, see what they do," he said.

Keeping fit and pursuing interests such as paddle boarding and surfing were a big part of his coaching schtick.

"I keep myself fit and healthy, get the exercise I need every day, and have family time," he said.

"(surfing etc) is where I get my energy from. I still do swimming and yoga.

"I've got an incredible coaching group and they are always finding ways to step up and grow themselves, which allows me to trust them.

"They know I'm at my best when I've got a clear head, observing the group, seeing how I can add value to them."

Robertson said a lot of things needed to line up to win titles, from luck with injures to refereeing calls.

"But doing it five years in a row, you get confident, and you also want to keep improving," he said.

"Improvement gets me as excited as winning. They go besides each other."

Meanwhile Robertson, overlooked following the 2019 World Cup crash, still covets the All Blacks coaching job.

He is contracted until the end of 2024 but various clauses reportedly include an option to leave at the end of next year.

"I'd love to lead my country - look I'm probably even more ready than I was…you'd hope so after missing out three years ago," he said.

But Robertson added: "I'm coaching the best club in the world and to coach a club you played for is even more inspiring.

"Do I coach another club, or do I coach a country? I want to keep progressing."