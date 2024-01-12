Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Steve Corica shares vision behind Auckland’s A-League ambitions for Bill Foley’s new club

Chris Rattue
By
9 mins to read
Former Sydney FC coach Steve Corica has been named as the new man at the helm of the Auckland A-League football team. Photo / Photosport

Former Sydney FC coach Steve Corica has been named as the new man at the helm of the Auckland A-League football team. Photo / Photosport

Former Australian international Steve Corica is the coach charged with shaping the new Auckland team into an A-League football force. Corica is about to cross the Tasman to spearhead the club financed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport