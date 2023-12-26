Chris Bishop announces independent review of Kāinga Ora, New Zealand's fifth Covid wave may not have peaked and questions are raised over how Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will get to Sydney tomorrow. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald

Starting a football club from scratch is the sort of venture usually reserved for video games like Fifa or Football Manager, yet Bill Foley and his newly-acquired Auckland franchise need to find coaches, support staff and of course, players for the new club.

A marquee player is a player whose wage is paid outside the A-League Men salary cap, with an unlimited salary. The best business would be to sign a player on a free transfer, leaving room in the coffers to offer a higher salary in the hopes of convincing a player with genuine quality to make the move to Auckland.

The original marquee signing was Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke with the likes of David Villa, Alessandro Del Piero, Daniel Sturrige and even Usain Bolt gracing the A-League since. In the most memorable of cases it has been high quality players at the latter stage of their career, with clubs hoping to add that mix of ability and experience to their team that have earned the marquee status.

With that in mind, here are five marquee signings the new Auckland club and their billionaire owner could explore to make a splash and announce their A-Leagues arrival.

Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard waves to the fans during the Fifa World Cup in Russia. Photo / AP

Lingard’s career has gone through a turbulent patch in the past couple of seasons, he last played competitive football in April, against his former club Manchester United.

Having reportedly turned down long-term offers from other Premier League clubs, the 31-year-old signed a one-year deal with Nottingham Forest but fell out of favour at the City Ground and has since been released.

A resume that includes being one of only three players to score in FA Cup, FA Community Shield and EFL Cup finals, a World Cup semifinalist and more than 60 Premier League goals from midfield give Lingard proper footballing pedigree.

A move to A-League football may be just what Lingard needs - a brand new club could certainly use a midfielder with an eye for goal.

Anwar El Ghazi

Anwar El Ghazi is on the lookout for a new club. Photo / AP

Having previously played for Ajax, Lille, Aston Villa, and PSV the Dutchman has top flight credentials and having amassed 120 career goal contributions, hasn’t been there to make up the numbers.

The 28-year-old winger recently had his contract at German club Mainz torn up over social media posts concerning the Israel-Hamas conflict and is yet to find a new home.

Signing a game-breaking winger of El Ghazi’s calibre and age would not only be a statement of intent for the Auckland club, but also go a long way to making them a genuine threat going forward.

César Azpilicueta

Former Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta would tick a lot of boxes for the Auckland club. Photo / AP

Spending marquee money on a 34-year-old defender may not on paper seem like the most shrewd business by Foley and Auckland, but with Azpilicueta you get so much more than football ability.

A true leader who has been a fan-favourite at every club he’s played for, plus Champions League and Premier League medal winner to boot, Azpilicueta would provide a wealth of much-needed experience to the new Auckland club.

An ability to play anywhere across the back four and a contract with Atletico Madrid expiring in 2024 make him a strong candidate to fill that marquee signing slot.

Douglas Costa

Douglas Costa still poses a threat in front of goal. Photo / AP

Signing a former Bayern Munich and Juventus player would put the rest of the A-League Men on notice; Auckland are serious.

The 33-year-old Brazilian winger notched 10 goal contributions in 19 appearances in the MLS for LA Galaxy this season and even though he is at the older end of the scale for a forward, was playing in Serie A and Champions League football just two seasons ago.

Much like Lingard, Costa’s form and therefore value have dipped from their usual standard in the past two years - the Auckland club could seize the opportunity to pick up a player with 31 international caps relatively cheaply.

Javier Pastore

Javier Pastore is another that would give Auckland a blend of ability and experience. Photo / AP

Over 200 combined appearances at Paris Saint-Germain and Roma while winning five French league titles means the Argentinian midfielder well and truly ticks the experience box.

In that same vein he is 34, but deployed in a deeper role than his usual no.10 the Auckland club could still take advantage of his passing range and vision.

Another player that brings experience at a high level, having recently departed Qatar SC and still to find a club, Pastore is another high-quality signing that could be made without having to spend a ridiculous amount of money to secure his services.

Will Toogood is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He has previously worked for Newstalk ZB’s digital team and at Waiheke’s Gulf News, covering sports and events.



