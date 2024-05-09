Oskar Zawada of the Phoenix celebrates after scoring. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand football fans should circle the last weekend of November in their calendar.

That is set to be the date for one of the biggest occasions for the sport in the country, as new A-League club Auckland FC take on the Wellington Phoenix for the first time.

Though next season’s draw is still months away from being finalised, the Herald understands the much anticipated derby is likely to be staged at that time. Auckland FC representatives will meet with A-League powerbrokers in Australia next week, with the domestic clash one of the items to be discussed.

There had been speculation the clash with the Phoenix could open the season, to guarantee a blockbuster first match for the Auckland team.

But that is now unlikely. Auckland’s inaugural game will be a big draw regardless of the opponent, so the preference is to strategically stage the derby games throughout the campaign, as traditionally happens in many other overseas leagues.

A-League shirt on display at the Auckland FC A-League Football Club launch in March. Photo credit: Andrew Cornaga / photosport.co.nz

The potential dates – between November 29 to December 1 – appeal on several levels. It’s a relatively clear window, with the All Blacks’ northern tour concluding the week before and the international rugby league season over, while the weather is likely to be better.

It also allows the season to build some momentum but is just before Aucklanders start to get consumed by the Christmas rush.

The appeal of the derby can’t be understated. It won’t be as big as some high-profile international football fixtures over the years – with the All Whites in 1981, the playoff matches against Bahrain (2009), Mexico (2013) and Peru (2017) or the Football Ferns’ World Cup festival in 2023 – but it will capture the imagination, with a large contingent of Phoenix supporters are expected to head north for the match.

The tribal aspect of the encounter will also be a novelty, given that is less pronounced in most other sports played domestically, as there is already some genuine spice between the two franchises and their fanbases.

The other unknown dynamic will be the level of Phoenix support among Auckland football fans, as the Wellington team have historically drawn good support in the Queen city and have some popular Kiwi players.

Wellington’s first derby could be held on Waitangi weekend in 2025, again as a vehicle to maximise the opportunity and capture the biggest possible crowd.

A third inter-city clash is not guaranteed – as the A League structure sees each team face six opponents twice and the other five thrice – but it is likely, given the marquee appeal and would be staged in March or April.

Auckland FC will kick off their season in mid-October at Mt Smart stadium.

They have yet to officially announce any players but are believed to have signed around 13, with the majority from New Zealand.

Steve Corica. Photo credit: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

“We are in a good place, in terms of players,” said director of football Terry McFlynn.

Talks are ongoing with a number of targets, including several prominent All Whites.

Coach Steve Corica and McFlynn travelled to Cairo in March, to watch New Zealand’s matches against Egypt and Tunisia.

They also had meetings with almost every player there, staying in the same hotel.

“Whether they join us in year one, year two or year three – or they don’t – it is about building connections and being transparent about what we want to do,” McFlynn told the Herald. “Nothing has been ruled out with a lot of players.”

McFlynn declined to specify any individuals – “We are quietly going about our business and being respectful of conversations behind closed doors” but as previously reported by the Herald, the likes of Marco Rojas, Bill Tuiloma and Michael Boxall remain prime targets.

On a local level, Corica and McFlynn have been focused on spreading the gospel and establishing relationships, as they watch games and training sessions at clubs all across the city, as well as some school matches.

“It is about getting out there and seeing who is doing what, how and why,” said McFlynn. “We are getting around, seeing as much football as we can. Everybody has been very open, very receptive.”

“The feeling we have from the clubs is that Auckland as a city has been crying out for a professional team for years. So we have to work with the football community, in terms of members, supporters, fans, sponsors, corporates and talent. It’s all there within the football community so we want to work together.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.