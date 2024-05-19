Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United. Photo / AP

Manchester City won a record fourth-straight English Premier League title today by beating West Ham 3-1 in the final game of the season.

City is the first team to be crowned champion of English football’s top division four years in a row after holding off the challenge of second-place Arsenal, which beat Everton 2-1.

Two goals from Phil Foden in the first half set Pep Guardiola’s team on course for their latest title. Mohammed Kudus pulled a goal back for West Ham with a stunning overhead kick, but Rodri restored City’s advantage as it marched toward a sixth title in seven seasons.

More to come...



