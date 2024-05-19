Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football / English Premier League

English Premier League: Man City win record fourth-straight Premier League title after 3-1 win against West Ham

AP
Quick Read
Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United. Photo / AP

Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United. Photo / AP

Manchester City won a record fourth-straight English Premier League title today by beating West Ham 3-1 in the final game of the season.

City is the first team to be crowned champion of English football’s top division four years in a row after holding off the challenge of second-place Arsenal, which beat Everton 2-1.

Two goals from Phil Foden in the first half set Pep Guardiola’s team on course for their latest title. Mohammed Kudus pulled a goal back for West Ham with a stunning overhead kick, but Rodri restored City’s advantage as it marched toward a sixth title in seven seasons.

More to come...

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Latest from English Premier League